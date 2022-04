Birthdays: Recording executive Clive Davis is 90. Author Kitty Kelley is 80. Actor Craig T. Nelson is 78. Actor Walter Charles is 77. Actor Christine Lahti is 72. Country singer Steve Gatlin (The Gatlin Brothers) is 71. Actor Mary-Margaret Humes is 68. Writer-producer David E. Kelley is 66. Actor Constance Shulman is 64. Actor Phil Morris is 63. Actor Lorraine Toussaint is 62. Actor Hugo Weaving is 62. Rock musician Craig Adams (The Cult) is 60. Talk show host/comic Graham Norton is 59. Actor David Cross is 58. Actor Robert Downey Jr. is 57. Actor Nancy McKeon is 56. Actor Barry Pepper is 52. Country singer Clay Davidson is 51. Rock singer Josh Todd (Buckcherry) is 51. Singer Jill Scott is 50. Rock musician Magnus Sveningsson (The Cardigans) is 50. Magician David Blaine is 49. Singer Kelly Price is 49. Actor James Roday is 46. Actor Natasha Lyonne is 43. Actor Eric Andre is 39. Actor-singer Jamie Lynn Spears is 31.

Today is Monday, April 4, the 94th day of 2022. There are 271 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1841, President William Henry Harrison succumbed to pneumonia one month after his inaugural, becoming the first US chief executive to die in office.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln, accompanied by his son Tad, visited the vanquished Confederate capital of Richmond where he was greeted by a crowd that included former slaves.

In 1917, the US Senate voted 82-6 in favor of declaring war against Germany (the House followed suit two days later by a vote of 373-50).

In 1945, during World War II, US forces liberated the Nazi concentration camp Ohrdruf in Germany. Hungary was liberated as Soviet forces cleared out remaining German troops.

In 1949, 12 nations, including the United States, signed the North Atlantic Treaty in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

In 1968, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., 39, was shot and killed while standing on a balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee; his slaying was followed by a wave of rioting (Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Chicago were among cities particularly hard hit). James Earl Ray later pleaded guilty to assassinating King, then spent the rest of his life claiming he’d been the victim of a setup.

In 1973, the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Center were officially dedicated. (The towers were destroyed in the terrorist attack of Sept. 11, 2001.)

In 1974, Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves tied Babe Ruth’s home-run record by hitting his 714th round-tripper in Cincinnati.

In 1975, more than 130 people, most of them children, were killed when a US Air Force transport plane evacuating Vietnamese orphans crash-landed shortly after takeoff from Saigon. Microsoft was founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in Albuquerque.

In 1983, the space shuttle Challenger roared into orbit on its maiden voyage. (It was destroyed in the disaster of January 1986.)

In 1991, Senator John Heinz, a Republican of Pennsylvania, and six other people, including two children, were killed when a helicopter collided with Heinz’s plane over a schoolyard in Merion, Pa.

In 2011, yielding to political opposition, the Obama administration gave up on trying avowed Sept. 11 mastermind Khalid Sheik Mohammed and four alleged coconspirators in civilian federal courts and said it would prosecute them instead before military commissions.

In 2012, a federal judge sentenced five former New Orleans police officers to prison for the deadly Danziger Bridge shootings in the chaotic days following Hurricane Katrina. (The verdicts in the case were later set aside by the judge, who cited prosecutorial misconduct; the officers pleaded guilty in 2016 to reduced charges.)

Advertisement

In 2015, in North Charleston, S.C., Walter Scott, a 50-year-old Black motorist, was shot to death while running away from a traffic stop; Officer Michael Thomas Slager, seen in a cellphone video opening fire at Scott, was charged with murder. (The charge, which lingered after a first state trial ended in a mistrial, was dropped as part of a deal under which Slager pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights violation; he was sentenced to 20 years in prison.)

In 2017, a chemical attack on an opposition-held town in northern Syria left about 100 people dead; a joint investigation team made up of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and UN experts concluded that the Syrian government was responsible. A federal appeals court ruled for the first time that the 1964 Civil Rights Act protected LGBT employees from workplace discrimination; the case involved an Indiana teacher who charged that she wasn’t hired full-time because she was a lesbian.

Last year, on a second Easter Sunday marked by pandemic restrictions, Christianity’s most joyous feast day was celebrated worldwide with the faithful far apart in pews, and singing choruses of “Hallelujah” through face coverings. Pope Francis, in his traditional Easter Sunday address, denounced as “scandalous” how armed conflicts continued to rage even as the coronavirus pandemic triggered severe social and economic suffering and swelled the ranks of the poor. Stanford beat Arizona 54-53 to become NCAA women’s basketball champions.