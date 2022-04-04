Two-alarm fire rips through Brockton residence

The Fire Department confirmed the blaze at a multifamily residence via Twitter at 10:16 a.m. The department also tweeted a photo of thick smoke and flames shooting out of second-floor windows.

Brockton firefighters were battling a two-alarm blaze on Forest Street Monday morning, officials said.

Scene of Monday morning blaze on Forest Ave. in Brockton.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information is released.

