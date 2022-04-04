Two-alarm fire rips through Brockton residence

Brockton firefighters were battling a two-alarm blaze on Forest Street Monday morning, officials said.
The Fire Department confirmed the blaze at a multifamily residence via Twitter at 10:16 a.m. The department also tweeted a photo of thick smoke and flames shooting out of second-floor windows.
It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt.
Brockton fire operating at a second alarm at 1:01 Forest Av pic.twitter.com/mv2bpTBEZf— Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) April 4, 2022
This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information is released.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.