Two-alarm fire rips through Brockton residence

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated April 4, 2022, 1 hour ago
Scene of Monday morning blaze on Forest Ave. in Brockton.Brockton FD

Brockton firefighters were battling a two-alarm blaze on Forest Street Monday morning, officials said.

The Fire Department confirmed the blaze at a multifamily residence via Twitter at 10:16 a.m. The department also tweeted a photo of thick smoke and flames shooting out of second-floor windows.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

