Two men arraigned following early Saturday stabbing in Hyannis

Chisholm is charged with armed assault to murder and is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for April 8, the statement said.

Kenneth Chisholm, 34, of Mashpee, and Joseph France, 33, of Hyannis, were arraigned Monday in Barnstable District Court, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Two men were arraigned Monday in connection with the stabbing of a male victim early Saturday morning in Hyannis, the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said.

France is charged with accessory after the fact. His bail was set at $1,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with and to stay away from the alleged victim, the district attorney’s office said. France is due back in court May 23.

The stabbing victim, whose identity has not been released, remains in critical care, Barnstable police Lieutenant Mark Mellyn said Monday.

Police went to the area of Old Colony Road and Main Street in Hyannis after receiving a 911 call about 1 a.m. reporting a stabbing, Barnstable police said Saturday.

When they arrived, officers saw three people standing over a male victim who was “laying on the ground suffering from apparent stab wounds,” police said. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis and then flown to a Boston hospital with critical injuries, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

