Two shot, one with life-threatening wounds, in Pittsfield

Two people were shot and one of them suffered life-threatening injuries in Pittsfield on Monday afternoon, police said.
A man and a woman drove themselves to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield following the incident, and the man was taken into surgery for life-threatening gunshot wounds, Pittsfield police said in a statement Monday night. The woman has a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.
Laquan Johnson, 27, of Pittsfield, was arrested in connection with the shooting and will be taken to Pittsfield District Court Tuesday for arraignment Tuesday, police said.
Police went to an area near the intersection of King Street and Von Nida Avenue at about 4:22 p.m. following a ShotSpotter activation. There, they found "evidence and shell casings,” police said.
An investigation showed “that a known suspect fired several rounds at the victims, which resulted in the injuries to both victims,” police said. Johnson was later arrested by police, the statement said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Pittsfield Police Detective Civello at 413-448-9700, extension 522. Those who wish to give information anonymously can do so by calling the Detective Bureau Tip Line 413-448-9706 or by texting “PITTIP” followed by your message to TIP411 (847411).
