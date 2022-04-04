Two shot, one with life-threatening wounds, in Pittsfield

Two people were shot and one of them suffered life-threatening injuries in Pittsfield on Monday afternoon, police said.

A man and a woman drove themselves to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield following the incident, and the man was taken into surgery for life-threatening gunshot wounds, Pittsfield police said in a statement Monday night. The woman has a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

Laquan Johnson, 27, of Pittsfield, was arrested in connection with the shooting and will be taken to Pittsfield District Court Tuesday for arraignment Tuesday, police said.