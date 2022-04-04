N.H. man who chugged wine during US Capitol riot gets jail time

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man who swilled wine and stole a book while storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to 90 days in jail on Monday.

Jason Riddle, of Keene, pleaded guilty in November to two misdemeanors, theft of government property, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Riddle, who was sentenced in federal court in Washington, D.C. also was fined over $700.

His lawyers asked for 30 months of probation, followed by community service. They didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.