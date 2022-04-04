Sarah Palin is running for Congress. Trump quickly endorsed her. But Alaska’s new election rules add an element of uncertainty

After all, Palin is a nationally known political celebrity, and the only one in the field to ever win statewide in Alaska. And now she is endorsed by Trump, in a state where that carries a lot of political weight. (Democrats haven’t won a federal election in Alaska in 14 years.)

Roughly 48 hours later, former president Donald Trump endorsed her. In most Republican states, this is where the story would end.

On Friday night, former Alaska governor and 2008 vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin shook up a sleepy race for Congress in Alaska by announcing her candidacy.

Except Alaska’s new election rules don’t make this a typical Republican state contest. In fact, they might uniquely be set up to make a candidate like Palin fail.

First, some background. Alaska’s population is so small that it only elects one member of the US House. So, by definition, it is a statewide contest. For nearly 50 years the same person held that seat. Don Young, a Republican, came to Washington in 1973, and, when he died in March, he was the longest-serving member of the House.

Young was known for his colorful language — and his ability to divert federal money to his state. Remember the federal dollars that supposedly would fund a “bridge to nowhere?” That was Young’s earmark for an Alaskan island with only 50 residents.

Following his death, a special election was called. There are over 50 candidates in the race, and Palin filed just before a Friday deadline. While prior to Palin’s surprising entrance in the race, the state Republican Party was beginning to coalesce behind someone else, no one has nearly the name recognition that Palin has.

Amazing name recognition doesn’t mean she is amazingly well-liked. After losing the vice presidency, she famously quit being governor mid-term. She moved to Arizona at one point. She also became a reality television star, starring in “Sarah Palin’s Alaska” on TLC.

In 2018, Palin floated the idea of running against Senator Lisa Murkowski after she voted against Brett Kavanaugh, a Trump nominee for the Supreme Court. An Alaska Survey Research poll looking into a potential Palin-Murkowski matchup found that only 31 percent of Alaskans had a favorable view of Palin.

Flash forward to today. If 31 percent of Alaska voters passionately backed Palin that would be more than enough normally for her to win the Republican nomination in such a crowded field and be the next member of Congress — and on Fox News a whole lot more.

But that is not the way that Alaska will conduct its election in 2022.

First of all, there isn’t a Republican nomination for this race, nor are there any party primaries at all. All 50-plus candidates will appear on the same ballot and the top four will advance to a general election. Then, among the top four candidates, voters will use ranked-choice voting to select, in order, the candidates they like.

In theory, ranked-choice voting hurts candidates who appeal the most to the base, like Palin. This is because traditionally a candidate just wants to secure a passionate core of the base in a multi-candidate race – think Trump winning the 2016 primaries with only 30 percent of the vote – but under ranked-choice voting, it is important to be less polarizing, to be some voters’ second choice.

Proponents of ranked-choice voting believe that the system will force more candidates to be more appealing to the broader electorate and for politics, in general, to be less nasty.

In other words, should Palin make it to the final four (and she likely will), she will have to shift her political persona to be acceptable to a wider range of voters than just her base. She will likely need to be acceptable as a backup plan for some voters whose first choice doesn’t pan out.

Oh, and all of this voting is conducted through the mail over the course of a month, adding another level of unpredictability.

Should Palin win despite all of this, she will be back in the game of American politics and potentially hold the seat as long as she wants it, if Young’s history is any guide. But this will be a uniquely tricky election for Palin to win and could be a stunning rebuke if she were to lose.

