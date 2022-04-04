A certain former US president finds another way to undermine America

According to a poll of historians, Donald Trump ranked only second-to-worst of all American presidents. I’m no historian, but I’ve been around for a while, more or less paying attention, and I cannot think of anything worse a president could be than a traitor; and Trump is the only president who ever led a coup against the United States of America.

He is still doing it, too, still trying to subvert the government with foreign help. Last week the purported head of the Republican Party was openly colluding with our enemies, again, to undermine America’s faith in itself and to destabilize our government, by asking the warmongering totalitarian dictator Vladimir Putin of Russia for damaging dirt he can use against the president of the United States, the leader of the free world.