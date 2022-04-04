A more direct method for helping Ukraine

Rawi Abdelal and Alexandra Vacroux propose indirect methods to strengthen the negotiating position of President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine (Opinion, March 31). However, they fail to mention the most powerful and direct way to strengthen his position: providing weapons that counter long-range rockets and artillery.

Zelensky — essence of courage

Would we be so bold! The Ukrainians are being murdered, starved, terrorized, cities obliterated, yet they resist. We need to give President Zelensky the ammunition he’s asked for: planes, air defense systems, tanks. We can’t run in the other direction every time Putin says nuclear. That won’t prevent war; that will just lead us to a larger one.

Advertisement

Dick Terry

Arlington