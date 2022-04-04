When it comes to ‘gaffes,’ Ukraine is different

There is much truth in Jeff Jacoby’s column, both about the strategic value of President Biden’s “gaffe” and the consequences of President Barack Obama’s inaction in Syria and President George H. W. Bush’s inaction in Iraq (“What gaffe? Of course Putin should not be in power,” Opinion, March 30). But to assert that the Taliban victory would have been avoided by a bit more “spirit” from Biden is beyond preposterous. As a whole, the Afghan people showed for two decades that, for complex reasons, they were not dedicated to democratic values. In stark contrast, the spontaneous Ukrainian resistance to the Russians, like that of the Minutemen of 1775, demonstrates that theirs is a cause we should wholeheartedly support.

Carl W Corey