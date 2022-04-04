The Bruins OT victory in Columbus may have come at a steep price: Trent Frederic, David Pastrnak hurt

The Bruins did not come out of Monday night’s heavy-hitting, 3-2 victory in overtime against the Blue Jackets unscathed.
Leading scorer David Pastrnak left at 15:21 of the third period after colliding with Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov. Pastrnak landed awkwardly, left the ice and did not return.
Pastrnak landed two shots in 15 minutes, 16 seconds of ice time.
The Bruins also lost center Trent Frederic, who absorbed a heavy shoulder-to-shoulder hit along the boards from Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Christiansen. It buckled Frederic and sent him off the ice with eight minutes remaining in the second period.
Advertisement
Frederic was plus-1 in only 4:32.