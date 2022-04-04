fb-pixel Skip to main content
Bruins

The Bruins OT victory in Columbus may have come at a steep price: Trent Frederic, David Pastrnak hurt

From staff and wire reportsUpdated April 4, 2022, 1 hour ago
Bruins forward David Pastrnak (left) tries to control the puck in front of Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Bean during the second period of Monday night's 3-2 overtime win in Columbus.Paul Vernon/Associated Press

The Bruins did not come out of Monday night’s heavy-hitting, 3-2 victory in overtime against the Blue Jackets unscathed.

Leading scorer David Pastrnak left at 15:21 of the third period after colliding with Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov. Pastrnak landed awkwardly, left the ice and did not return.

Pastrnak landed two shots in 15 minutes, 16 seconds of ice time.

The Bruins also lost center Trent Frederic, who absorbed a heavy shoulder-to-shoulder hit along the boards from Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Christiansen. It buckled Frederic and sent him off the ice with eight minutes remaining in the second period.

Frederic was plus-1 in only 4:32.


