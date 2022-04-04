A closer analysis of the moves the Patriots have made this offseason

Here is an analysis of all 15 additions. The full contract value represents the maximum amount that can be made from salary, bonuses, and incentives. “2022 cash” represents the range of earnings based on bonuses and incentives, assuming the player makes the team. And “2022 salary cap” will be the player’s number if he is on the roster (the players are listed by 2022 salary cap number).

They have added 15 players to the payroll since free agency began March 16, via free agency and trades. Six of the 15 were not with them in 2021. They likely have another addition or two coming before the NFL Draft hits April 28-30.

The Patriots haven’t been busy during free agency this year, but it’s unfair to say they haven’t done anything.

1. WR DeVante Parker: Two years, $15.55 million ($0 guaranteed).

2022 cash: $5.65 million-$7.25 million.

2022 salary cap: $6.0625 million.

Analysis: Parker should be a big red zone target for Mac Jones and likely will replace N’Keal Harry, who is entering the final year of his contract and may be squeezed out of a job. If Parker plays like the receiver who has had three career 100-yard games against the Patriots, or the guy in 2019 who caught 72 passes for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns, then this trade is a steal. But he has had trouble staying on the field throughout his career, and missed seven games last year. It’s also glaring that the Dolphins were more than happy to get rid of Parker, and to a division rival.

2. S Devin McCourty: One year, $9 million, plus four void years ($8 million guaranteed).

2022 cash: $8 million-$9 million.

2022 salary cap: $5.75 million.

Analysis: Bringing McCourty back was a must, even as he turns 35 in August. He’s basically a coach in the locker room and on the field, and the secondary needs his leadership after losing J.C. Jackson and Stephon Gilmore. The Patriots used salary-cap gymnastics to keep McCourty at a reasonable number. It leaves them with $9.7 million in dead cap money next year, but they can keep pushing it down the road and/or find ways to spread it out.

Devin McCourty had three interceptions and was credited with seven passes defensed last season. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

3. RT Trent Brown: Two years, $22 million ($4 million guaranteed).

2022 cash: $4 million-$11 million.

2022 salary cap: $4.544 million

Analysis: I like this signing, as Brown is solid when healthy, and stability in front of Jones is important. But Brown has missed 19 games the past two seasons. Ergo, a contract that is low on guarantees and heavy on performance, based on how many games he plays, his number of snaps, whether he makes the Pro Bowl, and whether he makes weight. Brown’s cap number also is quite low because of all the incentives.

4. WR Jakobi Meyers: One year, $3.986 million ($0 guaranteed).

2022 cash: $3.986 million.

2022 salary cap: $3.986 million.

Analysis: The Patriots smartly brought Meyers back on a second-round restricted free agent tender, with a salary determined by the CBA. It wouldn’t be surprising to see them approach Meyers about a long-term extension before season’s end, when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

5. LB Mack Wilson: One year, $2.54 million ($0 guaranteed).

2022 cash: $2.54 million.

2022 salary cap: $2.54 million.

Analysis: Last year in Cleveland, he played 194 snaps on defense and 180 on special teams, and he likely will fill a similar role with the Patriots after being acquired in a trade for Chase Winovich. Wilson is in the final year of his rookie contract.

6. LB Ja’Whaun Bentley: Two years, $9 million plus ($3.9 million guaranteed).

2022 cash: $2.64 million-$4.75 million.

2022 salary cap: $2.42 million.

Analysis: The Patriots have moved on from veterans Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins, and potentially Dont’a Hightower. But I like the decision to bring back Bentley, who is only 25 and one of the young leaders in the locker room. The contract has guaranteed money in both seasons, so you can lock him in for a couple more years.

7. CB Malcolm Butler: Two years, $9 million ($750,000 guaranteed).

2022 cash: $1.99 million-$4.5 million.

2022 salary cap: $2.22 million.

Analysis: I really like this signing. Butler is 32 but he took a year off from football and looks to be in great shape. The investment is heavy on incentives and bonuses, and he’ll have to make the roster. But Butler could be a solid fit as a zone cornerback who also is active in run defense (100 tackles in 2020). The Patriots still need to draft a cornerback, but Butler should provide good depth.

Malcolm Butler last played for the Titans in 2020. Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

8. K Nick Folk: Two years, $5.6 million ($2.29 million guaranteed).

2022 cash: $2.29 million-$3.1 million.

2022 salary cap: $2.215 million

Analysis: He is locked in for this year, and 2023 is basically a team option. Folk has been fantastic, and bringing him back was an easy decision.

9. QB Brian Hoyer: Two years, $4 million ($3 million guaranteed).

2022 cash: $1.6 million-$2 million.

2022 salary cap: $1.76 million.

Analysis: Bringing back Hoyer was another easy decision, especially considering the Patriots don’t have much QB coaching experience on the staff. You can lock in Hoyer for two years, as his base salary in 2023 is almost fully guaranteed.

10. CB Terrance Mitchell: One year, $3 million, ($350,000 guaranteed).

2022 cash: $1.75 million-$3 million.

2022 salary cap: $1.69 million.

Analysis: He Mitchell started 29 games the last two years with the Browns and Texans, and could provide depth alongside Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, and Butler, if he makes the team.

11. WR Ty Montgomery: Two years, $4.2 million ($300,000 guaranteed).

2022 cash: $1.46 million-$2.15 million.

2022 salary cap: $1.64 million.

Analysis: He will have to make the team, and he hasn’t scored a touchdown since being traded from Green Bay in 2018. But he has versatility as a running back, receiver, and special teams player.

12. RB James White: Two years, $7 million ($500,000 guaranteed).

2022 cash: $1.16 million-$3.5 million.

2022 salary cap: $1.52 million.

Analysis: His leadership and smarts as the pass-catching back made him important to re-sign. But the contract — with a low guarantee, and 63 percent of his 2022 compensation tied to bonuses and incentives — suggests the Patriots have significant concerns about his return from season-ending hip injury.

13. S Jabrill Peppers: One year, $5 million ($1.35 million guaranteed).

2022 cash: $1.35 million-$5 million.

2022 salary cap: $1.5 million.

Analysis: The start of his season may be delayed as he returns from a torn ACL, but Peppers will likely be a key special teamer and part of the defensive rotation behind safeties Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger. He started five games for the Giants last year under Joe Judge.

14. ST Matthew Slater: One year, $2.6225 million (fully guaranteed).

2022 cash: $2.6225 million.

2022 salary cap: $1.2725 million.

Analysis: A no-brainer, especially since he qualifies for a “four-year qualifying contract,” which reduces his salary-cap number to the minimum salary plus a small signing bonus.

15. G/C James Ferentz: One year, $1.075 million ($140,000 guaranteed).

2022 cash: $1.075 million.

2022 salary cap: $935,000.

Analysis: The emergency offensive lineman who can be stashed on the practice squad.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.