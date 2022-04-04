Cousins Robbie, Finn Granara help Reading boys’ lacrosse clean up against crosstown rival Austin Prep

Finn Granara returned for his second year starting between the pipes and refused to let the visiting Cougars build any momentum in the 9-5, season-opening win by the Rockets (1-0). The junior goaltender faced 7 shots in the first quarter and allowed no goals for the first 16 minutes of the game, finishing the matchup with 8 saves.

It took a couple quarters for junior captain Robbie Granara and the No. 8 Reading boys’ lacrosse team to puncture holes in No. 18 Austin Prep’s defense Monday afternoon, but it didn’t matter.

“I think Finn’s great,” Reading coach Charlie Hardy said. “I think he’s a really good goalie. He’s only a junior. Half our team is only juniors.”

After the two squads spent the majority of the first quarter knocking off rust, junior Max Leone set up Robbie Granara for the first goal of the game with 31 seconds left. The junior attackman scored both of the Rockets’ goals in the first half and finished the game with 5.

Senior captain JP Sullivan controlled the tempo of the game at the faceoff spot, winning 4 of 5 first-half draws against returning All-Scholastic Christopher Weber. Sullivan finished the game with 11 wins in 15 tries, and added a goal on a top-corner rocket in the third quarter.

Riley Abbott was a force in goal for the Cougars (0-1) during the first half, saving 8 shots as the teams entered halftime in a 2-2 tie.

The Rockets were able to wear down the visiting goaltender late in the game. Reading outshot Austin Prep 11-2 and scored 5 unanswered fourth-quarter goals, three of which were netted by Robbie Granara. The Cougars’ first shot didn’t come until there was less than a minute remaining.

“We got a good halftime speech from our coach,” Robbie Granara said. “We heard it from him. He wasn’t too happy.

“He was just on us about being very sloppy and how we need to clean it up, so that’s what we did.”

Ashland 19, Watertown 4 — Behind the high-scoring performances of Patrick Dwinnells (6 goals) and Tim Connors (5 goals), the Clockers (1-1) picked up the nonleague win.

Canton 16, Milford 5 — Sam Carlino netted six goals and six assists for the Bulldogs (1-0) in the Hockomock League win.

Mashpee 13, Hull 10 — Jack Howard’s nine goals powered the Falcons to the South Shore League win. Kayden Eaton made 16 saves for the hosts.

Rockland 11, Abington 8 — Justin Cronin (4 goals, 2 assists) and Lucas Leander (goal, 6 assists) combined to spark the nonleague win for the Bulldogs (2-0).

Girls’ lacrosse

Abington 6, Rockland 4 — Kathryn Cawley, who graduated from Abington in 2012, led the Green Wave (1-0) to a win in her first game as her alma mater’s head coach.

Austin Prep 14, Wilmington 1 — Sophomore Brooke Brennan (3 goals, 3 assists) powered the Cougars (1-0) to a nonleague win.

Bourne 14, Upper Cape 4 — Angelina Bonito (5 goals, 4 assists) and Brooke Lunedei (6 goals) propelled the Canalmen (1-0) to a nonleague win. Madigan Kelly added two goals and one assist, and Caleigh Wrighter made six saves for Bourne.

Canton 9, Milford 8 — Casey Bradley earned her first career victory as coach for the Bulldogs (1-0) in a Hockomock win.

Central Catholic 16, Wayland 4 — Grace Lydon scored her 100th career goal for the Raiders (2-0) in a nonleague win.

Dedham 4, Bellingham 1 — Meg McMillan made 10 saves for the Marauders (1-0), while seniors Alyssa Keane (2 goals), Nieve Chaplin, and Catherine Morse all scored in the nonleague win.

Holliston 14, Medway 7 — Abby Glynn recorded her 100th career goal in a Tri-Valley League win for the Panthers (1-0).

Mashpee 19, Hull 6 — Samantha Morry led the Falcons (1-0) with seven goals, Ava Gonsalves added six goals, and Callia Eaton recorded four in the South Shore League win. Julia Tenore recorded nine saves for Mashpee.

Shawsheen 6, Lynnfield 4 — Freshman goaltender Pieris Fowlery recorded 15 saves for the Rams (2-0). Kylie McFaddden (3 goals), Kerry Brown (2 goals) and Devin Sweeney had the goals for Shawsheen in the nonleague win.

Boys’ tennis

Somerset Berkley 5, Durfee 0 — In his 44th season at the helm, coach Doug Chapman earned career win No. 600 as the Blue Raiders (1-0) soared to the nonleague win. Sophomore Joseph Ramos won 6-2, 6-1 at first singles.

Chapman’s first win came against Bishop Stang in 1979 by a score of 4-1 in snowy conditions, but his ties to Somerset Berkley tennis stretch further back. He was a member of the Blue Raiders’ first four teams beginning with the program’s inception in 1973, and he took over as head coach after his sophomore year at Boston University, while he was still a full-time student.

“It’s a passion,” Chapman said about coaching all these years. His teams have made the state tournament 36 times, winning 10 championships.

“The success is really down to the kids,” he said. “My teams know as long as they give their best effort, they’ll be fine. The wins and losses sort out themselves.”

Oliver Ames 3, Attleboro 2 — Nicholas Westerbeke won in three sets at first singles for the Tigers (1-0), dropping the first 6-4 before winning 6-1 and 6-0 in the following sets. Co-captains Kylash Gannesh and Raphael Vache both won their singles matches in straight sets to secure the win for Oliver Ames.

Girls’ tennis

Oliver Ames 3, Attleboro 2 — Hannah Farber won her first varsity match in straight sets (7-5, 6-3) at first singles, and Mia Corradini dominated in third singles 6-3, 6-1 to give the Tigers (1-0) the Hockomock League win. Shelby Brass/Marina Mierzwinski’s win at second doubles of 6-0, 7-6 (7-1) made the difference for Oliver Ames.

Boys’ volleyball

Braintree 3, Durfee 1 — Seniors Willson Lin (6 kills, 7 solo blocks, 1 ace) and Brian Gao (4 kills, 2 block assists) powered the Wamps (1-0) to the season-opening win.

O’Bryant 3, Randolph 0 — Junior setter Son Nguyen tallied 28 assists, and junior outside hitter Jonathan Narsjo registered 10 kills for the Tigers (1-0) in the season-opening sweep.

Revere 3, Pioneer Charter II 0 — Christyan Berger netted 23 assists in the nonleague win for the Patriots.

Correspondents Emma Healy, Vitoria Poejo and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.