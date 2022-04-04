Despite report, Yankees and Aaron Judge say no long-term deal yet

There was some confusion about the situation after new YES Network analyst Carlos Beltrán suggested during his debut broadcast for the Yankees that an extension had been completed, saying he was glad Judge was increasing his stay with the club.

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and general manager Brian Cashman had no update Monday on a contract extension for the slugger with a potential deadline looming later this week.

“Carlos is, he’s my man, so I think he was just looking out, trying to have my back a little bit there,” Judge said after the game. “I kind of heard a little of the last couple innings of Carlos in the booth, and I think he’s a little nervous, but he’s going to fit right in. I’m glad he was pulling for me a little bit.”

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox weekly (and when news breaks) during the offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Judge again indicated that he doesn’t want to negotiate a new contract during the regular season. The outfielder, who turns 30 next month, is eligible to become a free agent after the World Series.

Advertisement

The Yankees open on Thursday at home against the Red Sox.

“After opening day, like I’d said, I’ve got a job to do and I’ve got something to focus on,” Judge said.

The Yankees and Judge so far have failed to reach a deal for 2022, which could result in the sides heading into arbitration during the season. The outfielder asked for a raise from $10,175,000 to $21 million, and the Yankees offered $17 million.

Judge hit .287 with 39 homers and 98 RBIs in 148 games last season.

Also Monday, The Athletic reported New York is acquiring reliever David McKay from Tampa Bay for cash considerations. The 27-year-old righty pitched 26⅔ big-league innings for Seattle and Detroit in 2019-20.

Advertisement

A 22nd Opening Day start, and divorce, for Albert Pujols

Albert Pujols will be in the starting lineup for St. Louis against Pittsburgh when he begins his final big league season Thursday in what should be an emotional return to Busch Stadium.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol announced Pujols, who signed a $2.5 million contract to return to the club where he became a star, will be the designated hitter for his 22nd straight Opening Day start. That matches Hank Aaron and Carl Yastrzemski for second-most behind only Pete Rose, who made 23 straight during his career.

“I don’t want to set expectations because I like to be surprised, so I’m just going to enjoy it,” said Pujols, who returns to St. Louis with 679 career home runs. “I’m sure it will be emotional for me, and the fans, too. But my focus is on trying to get in the reps I need to get myself ready for this season.”

Later Monday, the 10-time All-Star issued a statement confirming that he had filed for divorce from his wife, Deidre, after 22 years of marriage. She underwent surgery last week to remove a brain tumor discovered in October, with Pujols remaining in Florida, saying he’d been told it was relatively routine surgery.

“I realize this is not the most opportune time with opening day approaching and other family events that have recently taken place,” Pujols said. “These situations are never easy and it’s something that just happened overnight. As a devout Christian, this is an outcome that I never wanted to see happen.”

Advertisement

Pujols asked for “our privacy and the privacy of our five children during this time.”

Ex-Sox Danny Santana among trio banned 80 games for PEDs

Outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez, and infielder José Rondón were suspended for 80 games each in the first discipline since the major league drug testing program resumed March 11 following a 99-day suspension during the lockout.

The three, all free agents, tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone. Their urine samples taken before the lockout started Dec. 2, but MLB concluded it could not announce discipline during the lockout, a person familiar with the testing program said.

Santana, 31, is an eight-year major league veteran who hit .181 with five homers and 14 RBIs in 38 games for the Red Sox last season. He has a .255 career average with 47 homers and 202 RBIs for Minnesota (2014-17), Atlanta (2017-18), Texas (2019-20), and Boston.

Rodriguez, a 32-year-old righthander, was acquired by Atlanta from Pittsburgh on July 30 and went 1-2 with a 3.12 ERA in 27 relief appearances for the Braves. (He did not appear on a postseason roster for the World Series champions.) Rondón, 28, hit .263 with three homers and nine RBIs in 63 games for St. Louis.

Harrison Bader, Cardinals come to terms

Gold Glove-winning outfielder Harrison Bader and the Cardinals agreed to a $10.4 million, two-year contract and avoided salary arbitration. Bader gets a $1 million signing bonus as part of the deal announced Sunday and salaries of $4.7 million. He had bests of a .267 average, 16 homers and 50 RBIs in 103 games last season . . . Top Seattle prospect Julio Rodríguez will be on the Opening Day roster, with manager Scott Servais declaring “it’s time for Julio Rodríguez to play in the big leagues.” Entering Monday’s spring training game, Rodríguez was hitting .419 with three home runs, eight RBIs and a 1.310 OPS. He’s also shown the capability of handling center field, which will allow Seattle the flexibility to use multiple outfield lineups consisting of Rodríguez, Jarred Kelenic, Mitch Haniger, and Jesse Winker . . . All major league players, managers, coaches, and umpires will wear Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 in Dodger blue for the first time on April 15, the 75th anniversary of his breaking the major league color barrier. Major League Baseball retired Robinson’s number in 1997 and all uniformed personnel have worn 42 on Jackie Robinson Day since 2009 . . . Tommy Davis, a two-time National League batting champion who won three World Series titles with the Dodgers, died Sunday night in Phoenix, the team announced. He was 83, and no cause was given. Davis was an athletic standout at Boys High School in Brooklyn and was set to sign with the Yankees in 1956 when a phone call from Robinson changed his mind. The next year, he batted .357 with 17 home runs, 104 RBI, and 68 stolen bases in 127 games. His 230 hits and 153 RBI in 1962 remain LA single-season records. The three-time All-Star, who later played for the Mets, White Sox, Seattle Pilots, Houston, Oakland, Cubs, Baltimore, California, and Kansas City, retired in 1976. He had a career .294 average in 1,999 games.