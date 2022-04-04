EMass boys’ volleyball: Needham’s Ben Putnam headlines Players to Watch

Joe Barenboym, Wayland — In a 2-0 start for the Warriors, the 6-foot-5-inch senior outside hitter has racked up 31 kills and 20 digs.

Jack Braverman, Lincoln-Sudbury — A returning All-Scholastic, the 6-foot-1-inch senior compiled 175 kills, 198 digs and 31 aces last season.

Jonathan Narsjo, O’Bryant — A Globe honorable mention pick in 2021, the junior totaled 218 kills for a rising Tigers program.