BOYS' VOLLEYBALL | PLAYERS TO WATCH

EMass boys’ volleyball: Needham’s Ben Putnam headlines Players to Watch

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated April 4, 2022, 1 hour ago
Senior Ben Putnam is a force at the net for defending Division 1 champion Needham.Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Joe Barenboym, Wayland In a 2-0 start for the Warriors, the 6-foot-5-inch senior outside hitter has racked up 31 kills and 20 digs.

Jack Braverman, Lincoln-Sudbury A returning All-Scholastic, the 6-foot-1-inch senior compiled 175 kills, 198 digs and 31 aces last season.

Jonathan Narsjo, O’Bryant A Globe honorable mention pick in 2021, the junior totaled 218 kills for a rising Tigers program.

Ben Putnam, Needham The 6-foot-4-inch senior takes the mantle for the defending champion Rockets at strong outside hitter after an All-Scholastic campaign in 2021.

Jaidin Russell, Newton South One of the most ferocious outside hitters in the state, the returning All-Scholastic averaged 19 kills per game last spring.

Dan Schorr, St. John’s Prep — The senior setter logged 35 assists in a season-opening 3-1 win over Haverhill.

Jasper Schultz, Winchester The senior shared MVP honors in the Dual County League last spring after tallying 189 kills, 146 digs and 30 aces as an All-Scholastic.

Matthew Zegowitz, Westford A 6-foot-8-inch senior, Zegowitz started his season with 8 kills and 5 blocks in a 3-2 loss to Lowell on Friday.

