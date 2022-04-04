EMass boys’ volleyball: Needham’s Ben Putnam headlines Players to Watch

Joe Barenboym, Wayland — In a 2-0 start for the Warriors, the 6-foot-5-inch senior outside hitter has racked up 31 kills and 20 digs.
Jack Braverman, Lincoln-Sudbury — A returning All-Scholastic, the 6-foot-1-inch senior compiled 175 kills, 198 digs and 31 aces last season.
Jonathan Narsjo, O’Bryant — A Globe honorable mention pick in 2021, the junior totaled 218 kills for a rising Tigers program.
Ben Putnam, Needham — The 6-foot-4-inch senior takes the mantle for the defending champion Rockets at strong outside hitter after an All-Scholastic campaign in 2021.
Jaidin Russell, Newton South — One of the most ferocious outside hitters in the state, the returning All-Scholastic averaged 19 kills per game last spring.
Dan Schorr, St. John’s Prep — The senior setter logged 35 assists in a season-opening 3-1 win over Haverhill.
Jasper Schultz, Winchester — The senior shared MVP honors in the Dual County League last spring after tallying 189 kills, 146 digs and 30 aces as an All-Scholastic.
Matthew Zegowitz, Westford — A 6-foot-8-inch senior, Zegowitz started his season with 8 kills and 5 blocks in a 3-2 loss to Lowell on Friday.