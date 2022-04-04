Jake DeBrusk helps Bruins bury the Blue Jackets in overtime

The Bruins survived an overtime battle with Columbus and left Nationwide Arena with a 3-2 win. DeBrusk delivered the winning goal a minute into OT, allowing the Bruins to close out a sweep of the season series.

DeBrusk’s 20th goal of the season tied the game at 1 — and the score stayed that way going into the first intermission — but the hit that Brad Marchand laid on Peeke practically froze time on the ice and set the tone for the rest of the night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jake DeBrusk had nothing but open ice in front of him because Columbus defender Andrew Peeke was on the other end, laying face down on the ice.

Advertisement

The sequence on DeBrusk’s tying goal in the first period started when Linus Ullmark swatted a shot from Zach Werenski to the sideboards. Peeke chased it down, not realizing Marchand was chasing him at the same time.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

As Peeke opened up to try to move the puck along, Marchand unloaded on him. The puck was on Peeke’s stick. Marchand’s hit did more than jar it loose. It brought everyone on the ice to a standstill.

Charlie McAvoy recovered the puck and immediately shot it up to DeBrusk. But DeBrusk beating Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins one-on-one was almost an afterthought.

Blue Jackets forward Jakub Voracek was livid and earned a 10-minute misconduct penalty after a furious exchange with officials.

The Bruins sent Josh Brown on the ice for muscle, knowing Columbus would be looking for retribution. When play resumed, Oliver Bjorkstrand had Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron in his crosshairs, checking him into the boards, then tying up with him moments later.

Columbus kept looking for retaliation. Taylor Hall took a stick to the face in the second period from Vladislav Gavrikov.

But the Bruins took the lead at the 7:52 mark in the second. Craig Smith hustled to retrieve a puck behind the net and in the Bruins’ offensive zone. He was rewarded when Charlie Coyle found him in the middle. Smith fired from the slot and scored his 16th goal of the season. Coyle (25) and Charlie McAvoy (41) were credited with assists.

Advertisement

Peeke returned in the second period and it didn’t take long for him to seek out Marchand.

He got his chance when Marchand rushed to the net after a breakaway shot by DeBrusk.

Merzlikins had the puck frozen, so Marchand couldn’t make a play. Cole Sillinger grabbed Marchand and to make sure nothing else happened, but that gave Peeke a chance to swoop in and take a swipe at Marchand from behind with his right hand.

DeBrusk jumped in the middle of the dust-up before it escalated, keeping Marchand out of the fray. But Marchand still went to the penalty box along with Peeke for matching roughing penalties.

Columbus proved their peskiest Saturday, taking a tie game into the third period against the Bruins. They put the Bruins on their heels early Monday, jumping out to a 1-0 lead on Emil Bemstrom’s fifth goal of the season.

Matt Grzelcyk couldn’t get control of the puck at the center line and Bemstrom won a race with Brandon Carlo to get to it. Bemstrom maneuvered by Carlo then went 5-hole on Ullmark to give Columbus the lead at the 4:31 mark.

After trailing 2-1, the Blue Jackets evened the score at 2-2 with 15.2 seconds left in the second when Werenski fired a shot from the left circle that whizzed over Ullmark’s left shoulder. Officials reviewed the play to see if Gavrikov used a high stick to keep the puck in the Blue Jackets’ offensive zone, but determined he had not.

Advertisement

Once again, a goal in the final minute of the second period put the Bruins in a precarious situation. Of the 181 goals the Bruins allowed going into the night, 20 of them were scored in the final minute of a period.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.