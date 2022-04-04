Kansas tops North Carolina with greatest comeback in championship game history to win fourth national title

David McCormack scored the go-ahead bucket from close range with 1:21 left, then another at the 22-second mark to put the Jayhawks ahead by three. North Carolina missed its final four shots, including Caleb Love’s desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer. His heave barely grazed the rim after officials ruled that Kansas guard Dajuan Harris stepped out on an inbounds pass with 4.3 seconds left.

It was the biggest comeback in title game history, surpassing Kentucky’s 10-point rally to beat Utah in 1998.

NEW ORLEANS — Kansas brought its fourth NCAA title back home Monday thanks to a second-half flurry that erased a 16-point deficit and eventually overcame North Carolina 72-69 in an epic battle of power programs.

The Tar Heels went scoreless over the final 1:41.

After McCormick’s go-ahead bucket, Love’s shot got blocked but North Carolina got an offensive rebound and fed to Armando Bacot under the bucket. But the big man lost his footing and turned it over, then limped off the court, unable to return.

Hobbled all night, the 6-foot-10 junior had a double-double by halftime but faded after the break as Kansas erased the 15-point halftime deficit. That was all before Bacot reinjured the ankle on a fall in the final minute and exited a final time, ending his night — and the Tar Heels’ remarkable postseason push — one win short of a national championship.

That put Brady Manek, a weaker interior defender, on McCormack, and the Kansas big man backed in Manek for the shot that put the Jayhawks ahead by three.

Bacot had 12 points and 10 rebounds by halftime to become the first player in tournament history to post six double-doubles in a single tournament. But he missed 10 of 13 shots and got nearly all of his production at the foul line.

With Bacot struggling and no other player capable of replacing him, UNC shot just 31.5 percent and went 5 of 23 from 3-point range.

McCormack and Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 15 points each. Christian Braun scored 10 of his 12 in the second half and transfer Remy Martin had 11 of his 14 over the final 20 minutes, as the Jayhawks turned what looked like a lost cause into one of the sweetest wins ever.

Carolina had scored 16 straight points late in the first half to open a 40-25 advantage at the break, but top-seeded Kansas (34-6) went on a 31-10 run over the opening 10 minutes of the second to take a six-point lead and set up a fantastic finish.

Bacot had 15 points and 15 rebounds to become the first player to record double-doubles in all six tournament games. He finished the season with 31 double-doubles, but it was not enough. Carolina was trying to join 1985 Villanova as only the second 8 seed to win March Madness.

Instead, the Tar Heels (29-10) fell one win short and dropped to 6-6 all-time in title games. This was their record 21st — and possibly most unlikely — trip to the Final Four. They made it to the final by beating Duke in a back-and-forth thriller and sending Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski into retirement.

There are no banners for that, though.

Instead, another will hang at Allen Fieldhouse, and McCormack, thanks to his late-game heroics, will go down in Kansas lore along with Mario Chalmers, Danny Manning, and the rest of the Jayhawk greats.