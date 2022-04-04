Lincoln-Sudbury baseball earns a high five in comeback victory over BC High

In the home half, the tying run stood at third base, presenting an opportunity for sophomore shortstop Jake Haarde, making his first varsity start. On a 2-and-1 count, Haard delivered a deep fly to center field, plating senior Henry Hurtt-Rensko, the trigger for a five-run inning and an eventual 7-3 nonleague win for ninth-ranked Lincoln-Sudbury.

Lincoln-Sudbury had just surrendered a one-run lead in the top of the fifth inning of its baseball season-opener Monday against visiting BC High.

The Warriors pushed across the go-ahead run on an error before Haarde’s brother, Bobby, a senior, received a bases-loaded walk, and Evan Munuz and David Jurewicz laced RBI singles.

“It feels great,” Jake Haarde said. “The boys when I got back to the dugout picking me up. Lots of energy, it’s a great feeling.”

Junior Aidan Sweeney earned the victory with 4⅓ innings to close out the game. He recorded his first out in a bases-loaded jam in the third inning, and despite giving up the lead in the fifth, settled back down and finished it out.

“I struggled at times but knew my defense was behind me,” Sweeney said. “The guys in the dugout, coaches cheered me on.”

In their first game under the direction of new coach Steve Healy, the seventh-ranked Eagles (0-1) kept putting runners on the bases, but the Warriors got the job done, including a game-ending pickoff from Munuz (2 for 3, RBI, 2 runs) behind the plate.

“That’s something I like to do, I throw behind people,” he said. “I saw him taking too big a lead and I threw it on the money and got him luckily. Great way to end the game.”

L-S starter Thomas Rogers pitched just one inning before departing with a shoulder injury (but he did continue as the designated hitter). Dillon reached base four times, drove in a run, and scored once in the win.

“I give my guys all the credit in the world for being tough and doing the right things and staying mentally focused in a tough situation,” Lincoln-Sudbury coach Matt Wentworth said. “I can’t say enough about our guys and their resilience.”

Arlington 11, Watertown 0 — Junior Dylan Walsh went 2 for 4, driving in three runs on a third-inning triple to help give the Spy Ponders (1-0) a Middlesex League win that ended after five innings. Senior Zach Zimmerman (8 strikeouts) tossed four shutout innings and allowed just one hit.

Danvers 4, Pentucket 0 — Michael Moroney (6 strikeouts, 1 walk) allowed just five hits over six shutout innings and went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to power the No. 20 Falcons (1-0) to a nonleague victory. Joseph Zamejtis struck out two in a hitless seventh inning to close out the win.

Franklin 7, Canton 1 — Juniors Ryan Gerety (2 for 4, 2 runs, RBI) and Eisig Chin (2 for 3, 2 RBIs, run) each tripled in the season-opening Hockomock win. Senior Jacob Jette tossed 5⅓ innings, allowing no earned runs on 2 hits and 5 strikeouts for the Panthers (1-0).

Lynn Classical 3, Revere 1 — Kevin Whalen pitched four scoreless innings and allowed just one hit to lead the Rams (1-0) to an opening Greater Boston League victory.

Milford 8, Sharon 1 — Tyler Caldon earned his first varsity win, throwing a one-hitter and striking out nine across six innings to give the Scarlet Hawks (1-0) the Hockomock League victory.

Newton South 7, Brookline 1 — Junior Ben Valente struck out 10 in five innings for the Lions in the nonleague win.

North Quincy 11, Archbishop Williams 6 — Kevin Prichard scattered seven hits over six innings and knocked in three runs for the Raiders in the nonleague win. Pat McDonald had a double and two RBIs.

St. Mary’s 4, Malden Catholic 0 — Eric Bridges fanned 11 batters and allowed just three hits in a complete-game shutout to power the Spartans (1-0) to a nonleague win to open the season.

Stoneham 1, Belmont 0 — Tom O’Grady allowed three hits with six strikeouts in a complete-game shutout for the Spartans (1-0) to deliver a Middlesex League win. Shortstop Pat McNamara drove in the run with a base hit in the top of the sixth.

