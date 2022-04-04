Liv DeLong, Amesbury spin momentum in season-opening win over Peabody

DeLong struck out 12 and surrendered only two hits in a complete game effort, allowing one run as Amesbury bested Peabody, 3-1, in a nonleague contest Monday.

Senior Liv DeLong looked down at the rubber, shrugged her shoulders twice to reset herself, and got right back to business. The senior Boston University commit struck out the next two batters swinging.

With runners on second and third, one out and Amesbury holding a two-run lead in the fourth inning, Peabody was in prime position to mount a comeback.

Senior Ella Bezanson smacked a fastball from Peabody sophomore Abby Bettencourt through the infield and all the way to the right field wall, scoring junior leadoff hitter Ella DeLisle. Bezanson scored as DeLong grounded out to first baseman Gina Terrazzano. Amesbury (1-0) had two runs on the scoreboard after the first three batters of the first inning.

Peabody's Emma Bloom waits for a throw during the season opener against Amesbury. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“That’s what set the tone,” Amesbury coach Jacquie Waters said. “[Ella Bezanson] came through again. She led the team in batting average last year [hitting .597] and she gets up there and croaks the ball, that’s what we needed.”

Outside of the jam in the fourth inning, DeLong was in control all afternoon. The Tanners (0-1) struggled to catch up to her fastball and she kept hitters off balance by incorporating a strong riser and curveball.

“I was feeling confident but I knew that I couldn’t relax,” DeLong said. “They were out there looking to swing. They were giving me a hard time by fouling the ball off — I really had to put a lot of spin on it for them to swing and miss.”

DeLong added a hit and scored an insurance run in the fourth inning, but was lights out in the circle.

“[Waters] asked me if I could pitch the seventh inning and I said absolutely,” DeLong said. “This is what I love to do. There’s no way that I was saying no.”

Third baseman Alana DeLisle and Amesbury played strong defense behind pitcher Olivia DeLong. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Abington 20, Rockland 1 — Calli Pineau led the way with three RBIs to help the Green Wave (1-0) get the win against the Bulldogs in the South Shore League.

Archbishop Williams 13, Boston Latin 7 — Jill Ondrick struck out nine and allowed two runs over 3⅓ innings of work and Emma Chennette went 2 for 2, driving in one run and scoring four runs for the visiting Bishops (1-0) in the nonleague win.

Arlington 19, Watertown 0 — Senior captain Janelle Lucente fired a no-hitter in five innings, striking out 13 in a win for the Spy Ponders (1-0) in Middlesex League play.

Case 17, Diman 1 — Hailey Berube led the Cardinals (1-0) going 4 for 4 with two triples against the Bengals in the nonleague matchup. Berube also gave up just three hits in five innings.

Dighton-Rehoboth 7, Middleborough 5 — Eliana Raposo pitched a complete game, striking out 11 over seven innings, and tallied three hits and three RBIs for the Falcons (1-0) in the nonleague win.

Franklin 12, Canton 0 — Aislinn Lavery fired five innings of one-hit ball, fanning six, and was 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs for the host Panthers (1-0) in the Hockomock League win.

King Philip 3, Foxborough 0 — Senior Emma Sheehan allowed one hit while striking out seven in a complete game shutout, leading the Warriors (1-0) to a Hockomock League win. Freshman Liv Petrillo broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth inning with a two-run triple and later scored on a suicide squeeze by sophomore Maddie Paschke.

Lynn Classical 29, Revere 3 — Mekayla Poisson (7 strikeouts) allowed four hits and one earned run across four innings, and went 5 for 6 with four RBIs and four runs scored to lead the Rams (1-0) to a Greater Boston League win. Nevaeh Eth added four RBIs, and Rachel Dona went 5 for 5 and scored five runs.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 22, Mt. Alvernia 1 — Shannon Macleod (four innings) and Emma Doan (one inning) combined for five hitless innings, striking out eight, and Piper Levin was 2 for 4 with her first varsity grand slam and six RBIs for the Cougars. Hannah Gauthier went 4 for 5 with three RBIs.

Quincy 15, Fontbonne 11 — Emma Glavin and Maggie Lynch led the Presidents (1-0) to a nonleague win against the Ducks with three runs batted in each.

Saint Joseph Prep/Matignon 3, Brookline 2 — Pitcher Anne Feininger threw a complete game, allowing no earned runs to pace Saint Joseph Prep/Matignon to the nonleague win. Kristen Coleman contributed the winning run.

Silver Lake 12, Apponequet 0 — Madyson Bryan led the visiting Lakers (1-0) to a win in the season opener with a three-run home run in the top of the first inning.

Taunton 13, Stoughton 3 — Kyleah Plumb drove in three runs and Liv Mendonca and Hayley Krockta each had two RBIs for the for the defending Division 1 champion Tigers (1-0) in their Hockomock League opener. Kaysie DeMoura went 3 for 3 with an RBI.

Woburn 16, Melrose 4 — Sophomore Brianna D’Arrigo blasted a three-run homer and senior captain Jenna Taylor was 3 for 3 in the season-opening Middlesex win for the Tanners.

Correspondents Emma Healy, Ethan McDowell, Vitoria Poejo and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

