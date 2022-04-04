Masters is all about Tiger Woods, even with so many subplots

The gates to Augusta National opened a little after 7 a.m. Monday. It didn’t feel as though Masters week started until just before 3 p.m. Tiger Woods was on the first tee, and this was no time to be shopping for shirts and caps or standing in line for pimento cheese sandwiches. That much was evident by the biggest golf crowd this year on one hole except for the circus par-3 16th at the Phoenix Open. Woods consumes attention at every Masters he plays. It’s been that way since the first of his five green jackets he won 25 years ago. Now it’s even greater under these unusual circumstances. He hasn’t played against the best in 17 months, not since the 2020 Masters in November, while recovering from a car crash that once looked as though it might end his career. And still to be determined is whether he plays this one. Woods has said it would be a “game-time” decision whether his battered right leg and ankle can handle walking and competing over 18 holes at Augusta National. “There’s always buzz around this place,” Billy Horschel said. “But there’s just another level of buzz to see him and see him play. I’ve thought about it in the past, and I may be on the first tee watching him tee off if my tee works out and everything, just because it’s a special moment.”

Iga Swiatek becomes first Polish tennis player ranked No. 1

Iga Swiatek moved up one spot to the top of the WTA rankings, becoming the first tennis player from Poland to be No. 1 in the sport. The 20-year-old Swiatek takes over from Ash Barty, who announced last month she would be retiring at the age of 25 after more than two years at No. 1. Swiatek won the 2020 French Open and is currently on a 17-match winning streak that includes the title at the hard-court Miami Open, where she defeated Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 in the final on Saturday. That followed Swiatek’s triumph at Indian Wells, California, last month, making her only the fourth woman to complete what’s known as the “Sunshine Double.” She is the 28th woman to lead the rankings. Osaka is a former No. 1 whose run to her first tour final in more than a year allowed her to go all the way from No. 77 to No. 35 on Monday. Miami Open men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz, an 18-year-old Spaniard, jumped five spots to No. 11 in the ATP rankings, his highest showing so far. Novak Djokovic remained at No. 1 despite not having played at Indian Wells or Miami because he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and couldn’t travel to the United States.