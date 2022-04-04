Masters is all about Tiger Woods, even with so many subplots

The gates to Augusta National opened a little after 7 a.m. Monday. It didn’t feel as though Masters week started until just before 3 p.m. Tiger Woods was on the first tee, and this was no time to be shopping for shirts and caps or standing in line for pimento cheese sandwiches. That much was evident by the biggest golf crowd this year on one hole except for the circus par-3 16th at the Phoenix Open. Woods consumes attention at every Masters he plays. It’s been that way since the first of his five green jackets he won 25 years ago. Now it’s even greater under these unusual circumstances. He hasn’t played against the best in 17 months, not since the 2020 Masters in November, while recovering from a car crash that once looked as though it might end his career. And still to be determined is whether he plays this one. Woods has said it would be a “game-time” decision whether his battered right leg and ankle can handle walking and competing over 18 holes at Augusta National. “There’s always buzz around this place,” Billy Horschel said. “But there’s just another level of buzz to see him and see him play. I’ve thought about it in the past, and I may be on the first tee watching him tee off if my tee works out and everything, just because it’s a special moment.”
Iga Swiatek becomes first Polish tennis player ranked No. 1
Iga Swiatek moved up one spot to the top of the WTA rankings, becoming the first tennis player from Poland to be No. 1 in the sport. The 20-year-old Swiatek takes over from Ash Barty, who announced last month she would be retiring at the age of 25 after more than two years at No. 1. Swiatek won the 2020 French Open and is currently on a 17-match winning streak that includes the title at the hard-court Miami Open, where she defeated Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 in the final on Saturday. That followed Swiatek’s triumph at Indian Wells, California, last month, making her only the fourth woman to complete what’s known as the “Sunshine Double.” She is the 28th woman to lead the rankings. Osaka is a former No. 1 whose run to her first tour final in more than a year allowed her to go all the way from No. 77 to No. 35 on Monday. Miami Open men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz, an 18-year-old Spaniard, jumped five spots to No. 11 in the ATP rankings, his highest showing so far. Novak Djokovic remained at No. 1 despite not having played at Indian Wells or Miami because he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and couldn’t travel to the United States.
FOOTBALL
Eagles, Saints swap several draft picks, including 2023 first-rounder
The New Orleans Saints added an extra first-round pick in case they want to target a quarterback in this month’s draft, acquiring two first-round picks from the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday in a major swap of assets. The Eagles sent picks Nos. 16 and 19 and a sixth-rounder (No. 194) to the Saints for the 18th overall pick, a third-rounder (No. 101), a seventh-rounder (No. 237), a 2023 first-rounder, and a 2024 second-rounder. The move leaves both teams with two firsts later this month when the NFL holds its first draft in Las Vegas. Philadelphia kept the 15th overall pick it acquired from Miami in a draft swap last year. The Saints brought back Jameis Winston on a two-year deal after pursuing Deshaun Watson, who was traded from Houston to Cleveland. New Orleans also signed veteran Andy Dalton to join Ian Book, a 2021 fourth-round pick out of Notre Dame. Liberty’s Malik Willis, Mississippi’s Matt Corral, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Nevada’s Carson Strong, and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder are projected to be the top six QBs drafted this month.
Raiders sign QB Nick Mullens, DT Johnathan Hankins
The Las Vegas Raiders signed quarterback Nick Mullens to be the backup to Derek Carr and brought back defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins for a fifth season with the team. Mullens has made 17 starts for San Francisco and Cleveland since being signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He gives the Raiders an experienced backup after Marcus Mariota left in free agency. Hankins has been an anchor on the defensive line since joining the Raiders in 2018 and has been one of the team’s better run defenders inside. Mullens made his debut against the Raiders in 2018 when he went 16 for 22 for 263 yards, three TDs and a 151.9 passer rating in a 34-3 win. He also made his only start last season for the Browns against Las Vegas, going 20 for 30 for 147 yards and one TD in a 16-14 Cleveland loss. The 30-year-old Hankins has started 60 of 65 games since joining the Raiders. He has 172 tackles, 2½ sacks, 13 tackles for loss, two passes defensed and three fumble recoveries during that time. Hankins was originally drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the New York Giants in 2013 and spent his first four seasons there before playing in Indianapolis in 2017.
