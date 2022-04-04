fb-pixel Skip to main content
spring training report

Monday’s Red Sox spring training report: It’s all pitching in penultimate spring game

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated April 4, 2022, 28 minutes ago
Red Sox starter Tanner Houck gave up two runs in six innings.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Score: Twins 2, Red Sox 0

Record: 10-8

Breakdown: The Red Sox didn’t put together much offense, but they did get some quality innings from their arms. Tanner Houck pitched six innings in his final spring start, allowing two runs on solo homers. Hansel Robles, who was late to camp because of visa issues, made his debut, wiggling out of a first-and-third jam with back-to-back strikeouts. His fastball registered at 96 miles per hour.

Next: The Red Sox wrap up Grapefruit League play Tuesday with a home matchup against the Twins. Michael Wacha will take the mound at 1:05 p.m. on NESN.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video