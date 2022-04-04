Under statewide tournament format, new division is a great addition for boys’ volleyball

“I’m really excited about the number of volleyball teams that are actually appearing right now,” said O’Bryant coach Paul Pitts-Dilley , whose Tigers will compete in Division 2.

With 112 MIAA schools now fielding boys’ programs, a reflection of the sport’s growth nationwide for boys and girls, there are now two divisions with the shift to a statewide tournament, with 49 teams in Division 1 and 63 more in the newly-created Division 2.

The last six state champions — and 10 of the last 12 state finalists — have been either Western Mass. power Westfield or a member of the Bay State Conference. Westfield will play in Division 2 and certainly be a championship favorite, but with most of the traditional powers in Division 1, the door is ajar for other teams to capture a trophy.

Wayland is one of those programs. The school has an enrollment of 830 students, one of the smaller numbers in the Dual County League. In Division 2, they’ll face similar-sized student bodies.

Coach Phil George says he typically fields a top 10-caliber team; this year, Wayland is a front-runner for the state title.

“It’s always been very difficult to compete with a school that can hold two to three times as many students as we can,” he said. “So for that reason, it’s exciting.”

As George explained, smaller programs feel the ups and downs of graduations and departures to greater extremes. That was compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected numbers across the state. A second division puts teams facing similar challenges in the same boat.

“Having this Division 2 opportunity is something that definitely gets the kids revved up in a way they wouldn’t have otherwise,” George said.

Misha Boyko (14) and Jameson Lehr (7) of Wayland attempt to block a volley from Luca Gaspari (2) of St. John's Shrewsbury. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

But don’t mistake the Division 2 name for second-tier volleyball. Westfield and Wayland may be at the top, but a host of rising programs look to seize the opportunity — including O’Bryant, which had 45 try out after a 2021 run to the South quarterfinals.

“Division 2 is not bad volleyball,” Pitts-Dilley said. “It does give us the opportunity to play with schools [who are] perhaps more of our size . . . So I guess it gives us a little more of a fair shot at the state tournament.”

Burlington is among the new programs, kick-starting a team after discussions began in 2019 but paused during the pandemic.

The Red Devils slot in Division 2, though to coach Wingsze Seaman and assistant coach Evan Caten, divisional alignment hasn’t been a factor in the inaugural season planning. Before the coaches can worry about divisions, seedings, and power ratings, they want to simply instill a love of the game.

“Obviously, if they do well and make the tournament, that’s exciting,” Seaman said. “But I think we’re at the point where we’re just taking it one step at a time, one play at a time, one practice at a time.”

Burlington has scheduled matches against established schools and fellow fresh faces across both divisions. By doing so, Seaman and Caten hope to show their players what success looks like at different stages of a program’s development.

“What we learn directly from competition with those teams in those programs is going to help us grow and get better,” Caten said. “They’ve gone through this. They’ve traveled this path before, and we can learn from them as well.”

Service points

▪ A number of coaches are embracing the new statewide tournament format and power seeding. Under the old sectional format, brackets were imbalanced, with a few sections unable to field the standard 16 teams.

The margin of victory calculation is the smallest in volleyball, where no team can surpass a 3-0 score. George believes power seeding is a necessary improvement from the record-based seeding of old.

“Based on observing the fall season, it seems like it worked out relatively well,” George said.

Needham players and fans celebrated a boys' volleyball state championship last spring. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

▪ How do you follow up a perfect season? Ask Needham coach Dave Powell, whose top-ranked Rockets defend a 2021 spring in which they won every set and match en route to a state championship.

“The focus is not on last year; the focus isn’t on trying to be better than that team,” he said. “It’s a different team. We’re just trying to be the best version of ourselves.”

The top-ranked Rockets graduated two All-Scholastic players but return star outside hitter Ben Putnam, along with Raymond Weng, Nolan Leary and Kevin Coppinger.

“It’s more lucky to have this many kids in the gym who are at a pretty high level,” Powell said. “It makes for some competitive practices.”

▪ The Middlesex League has finally begun to take shape in boys’ volleyball. Arlington, Lexington and Winchester have left the super-sized Dual County League to join Burlington in a four-team conference, with more teams expected in future years.

“It’s really cool to have a [Middlesex] league, finally,” Winchester coach John Fleming said.

Games to Watch

Wednesday, Lincoln-Sudbury at Wayland, 4 p.m. — In a matchup of perennial Dual County League contenders, it’s third-ranked L-S vs. No. 5 Wayland.

Thursday, Needham at Brookline, 4 p.m. — The Bay State Conference always features stellar matchups, and this clash between the top-ranked Rockets and No. 6 Warriors should be a battle.

Friday, Newton South at Newton North, 5 p.m. — The cross-city rivalry resumes.