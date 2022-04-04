Landslide hits British family in Australia, 2 dead, 2 hurt

SYDNEY (AP) — A British family of five was caught in a landslide while walking in Australia’s Blue Mountains, and the father and 9-year-old son died. The mother and their teenage son were critically injured.

The landslide on a walking path at Wentworth Pass, a popular tourist destination in the mountains west of Sydney, was reported to emergency services about 1.40 p.m. Monday.

A 50-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son were winched by helicopter and taken to Sydney hospitals with significant head and abdominal injuries.