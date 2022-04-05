Estelle Harris brought a high volume of laughs to ‘Seinfeld’

Harris worked a lot over the years, in movies such as “Out to Sea” starring Jack Lemmon and as the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” movies. But most of us remember her from “Seinfeld,” on which she appeared in 27 episodes between 1992 and 1998. Her first episode was a classic, “The Contest”: Her Estelle Costanza caught her son, Jason Alexander’s George, privately enjoying a Glamour magazine, and her shocked reaction put her in a hospital bed. “Too bad you can’t do THAT for a living,” she cried to him.

Estelle Harris was unforgettable, and that was largely thanks to her voice, which was shrill and loud and unmistakable. She could, if she wanted to, sound like an earsplitting buzzsaw. The actress who played George Costanza’s mother on “Seinfeld” died over the weekend, at 93.

Advertisement

As the red-haired Estelle Costanza, she was perfectly cast, visually and temperamentally. She fit right into the Costanza thing. She was a yeller, which made her half of a perfect team with Jerry Stiller as her husband, Frank, who could also work up a good tirade. She was unsentimental about her son, and she always made her lack of faith in him clear, loud and clear. When George calls her to tell her he’s getting married, he puts his fiancé, Susan, on the phone with her. “I just want you to know that I love your son very much,” Susan says. And Estelle yells back, “You do? Really? May I ask why?”

In looking over Youtube clips from Harris’s tenure on “Seinfeld,” her magic is clear. She was doing the thing that Susie Essman later took on and mastered on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” with direct, unedited expressions of frustration and judgment and the ever-scanning eye looking for slights. It’s the kind of comic effrontery that’s at the core of “Seinfeld.”

Advertisement

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.