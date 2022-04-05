fb-pixel Skip to main content

IFFBoston 2022 announces its lineup

By Mark Feeney Globe Staff,Updated April 5, 2022, 27 minutes ago
Aubrey Plaza in "Emily the Criminal."Low Spark Films/Sundance Institute via AP

Boston’s foremost film festival, Independent Film Festival Boston, has announced this year’s festival lineup. It runs April 27-May 4. More than 60 films will be screened, including narrative and documentary features and narrative and documentary shorts.

Highlights include the opening-night film, “Emily the Criminal,” starring Aubrey Plaza; “Fire,” directed by Claire Denis; “One Second,” directed by Zhang Yimou; and the documentary “We Feed People,” directed by Ron Howard, about chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen,

The closing-night film is Dean Fleischer-Camp’s animated feature “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” — the mollusk movie to end all mollusk movies — which features the voices of Jenny Slate, Isabella Rossellini, and Fleischer-Camp.

This year’s IFFBoston screenings will take place at the Somerville Theatre, Brattle Theatre, Coolidge Corner Theatre, and WBUR CitySpace.

For a full schedule go to iffboston.org.


Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.

