IFFBoston 2022 announces its lineup

Boston’s foremost film festival, Independent Film Festival Boston, has announced this year’s festival lineup. It runs April 27-May 4. More than 60 films will be screened, including narrative and documentary features and narrative and documentary shorts.
Highlights include the opening-night film, “Emily the Criminal,” starring Aubrey Plaza; “Fire,” directed by Claire Denis; “One Second,” directed by Zhang Yimou; and the documentary “We Feed People,” directed by Ron Howard, about chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen,
The closing-night film is Dean Fleischer-Camp’s animated feature “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” — the mollusk movie to end all mollusk movies — which features the voices of Jenny Slate, Isabella Rossellini, and Fleischer-Camp.
This year’s IFFBoston screenings will take place at the Somerville Theatre, Brattle Theatre, Coolidge Corner Theatre, and WBUR CitySpace.
For a full schedule go to iffboston.org.
