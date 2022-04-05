New Rep, new approach: Watertown theater reopening with a changed focus

Changes in leadership and programming announced Tuesday amount to a bold reimagining of the 38-year-old suburban theater, with the overarching goal to showcase more diverse and underrepresented voices, viewpoints, and artists.

More than eight months after suspending operations amid the pandemic, Watertown’s New Repertory Theatre is poised to relaunch this month — with a strikingly different identity.

No longer will the creative shots at New Rep be called by a single artistic director. Instead, a team of four resident artists will collaborate to run the theater: Maria Hendricks, an actress who starred in New Rep’s “Listen to Sipu” last summer; writer-director Lois Roach; actor-playwright Michael Hisamoto; and actor-director Jaime Carrillo, who helmed “Listen to Sipu.”

Advertisement

Changes are also in store for New Rep’s programming model, under which five or six full-scale dramas or musicals have typically formed the spine of each season, presented in the Main Stage Theater at the Mosesian Center for the Arts.

“We’re definitely shaking that up,” Hendricks said in a telephone interview. “It’s not going to be that right now.”

Hendricks sketched an outline of a more eclectic approach that will showcase not just traditional theater productions but also concerts, dance, spoken-word performances, workshops, and staged readings, much of it new work. Some productions will take place outdoors rather than inside the Mosesian.

Hendricks emphasized, though, that familiar plays and musicals will still be part of the mix. “It’s going be a nice marriage of the new as well as the familiar,” she said.

Added Chris Jones, who became chair of New Rep’s board of directors in August, in a separate interview: “We have not made any decision that we will or will not do certain types of work. We’re keeping an open mind. We’re going to try to do work in new ways, and that may mean structuring seasons in a different way.”

Advertisement

A news release said that New Rep’s changes are “in response to the pandemic, and societal upheaval raising awareness of systemic racial injustice and widespread inequity.” Hendricks said New Rep will be seeking work by artists from groups historically underrepresented in the theater, such as the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) and LGBTQ communities.

“I check off all the boxes: Black Indigenous person of color,’’ she said. “I know what it’s like being a young girl and not seeing myself represented. What’s traditionally been the norm in theater has not worked, or doesn’t work any longer. It’s a change that needs to happen.”

Underscoring the changes, New Rep will relaunch on April 23 with two new shows. In the Main Stage Theater will be “We Celebrate: Storytelling through Song, Music and Sound,” a musical melding of personal narratives by Geraldine Barney, a singer-songwriter from “the eastern part of the Navajo Nation,” and jazz, R&B, and gospel singer Athene Wilson. In the smaller Black Box Theater will be “Solo Moments,” which will feature artists performing spoken word, music, or dance.

M. Bevin O’Gara, who had been named interim executive artistic director in March 2021, transitioned to a role as artistic consultant several months later and helped develop the “renewal framework” at New Rep, according to director of organizational transition Angelica Potter. O’Gara wrapped up her work as a consultant at New Rep in October.

Under the leadership of the four new resident artists, New Rep’s budgeting, fund-raising, and other financial issues will be managed collaboratively by the board of directors, the theater’s staff, and the resident artists, Potter said by email.

Advertisement

The titles of the new leaders are: Hendricks, resident artistic adviser; Roach, resident managing producer/director; Carrillo, resident director, new drama; and Hisamoto, resident director, community engagement. As part of a closer focus on local and regional playwrights, actors, and designers, the company has been taking submissions from New England playwrights and has already received more than 150 plays.

It remains to be seen how New Rep subscribers and the theater’s audiences in general will react to the new approach to programming. Hendricks and Jones both voiced confidence the response will be favorable, citing subscriber feedback to this point, and Hendricks said she thinks New Rep will expand its reach to people who are curious about new work but do not think theater “speaks to them.”

“I think we’re going to see a lot of new audience members, because what is being presented is a greater representation of Greater Boston and Massachusetts in general,” she said.

While the new artistic team only came together in February and is still mapping out its plans, Hendricks sounded exhilarated as she talked about New Rep’s reinvention. “This is exciting,” she said. “This is what theater is about.”

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.