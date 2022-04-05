Bulk buyers turn down Moderna’s COVID vaccine as pandemic demand wanes

For months, Moderna’s highly effective messenger RNA vaccine was out of reach for large parts of the world, and the company faced growing pressure to expand access. Now the tables have turned, even as health officials push to boost immunization rates amid the risk of new variants. Investors reacted to the shift, pushing Moderna shares down 6.08 percent Tuesday.

The African Union and Covax, the World Health Organization-backed group, decided not to obtain more of the vaccine as developing nations struggle to turn supplies into inoculations. Lower-income countries left behind in the global rollout are now grappling with a lack of funds, hesitancy, supply-chain obstacles, and other factors that are hampering distribution.

Two buyers of COVID-19 vaccines for low- and middle-income countries have declined options to purchase hundreds of millions of additional doses from Moderna, a sign of waning demand as the pandemic eases.

“The vaccine landscape has changed drastically in recent months,” said Safura Abdool Karim, a public health lawyer and researcher in Johannesburg who’s focused on equity in the pandemic. “We went from really needing vaccines super urgently to now having them.”

While the African Union agreed to purchase 50 million doses for delivery in the first quarter, the body of 55 member states opted not to acquire another 60 million doses in the second quarter, a Moderna spokesperson said in an e-mail.

Covax, meanwhile, turned down two purchase options, one for 166 million doses in the third quarter and a second for 166 million doses in the fourth quarter, Moderna said. Covax remains in discussions with Moderna, according to a spokesperson for one of its key partners, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

The groups decided not to secure the doses despite Africa’s low immunization rate. Only 15 percent of the continent’s population is fully vaccinated, compared with a global average of 57 percent, the WHO said last month. About 400 million of the more than 700 million doses Africa has received have been administered.

Enthusiasm turned to hesitancy in some African countries after months of delays, according to Edward Kelley, a former director of health services for the WHO. Donated vaccines arriving with little notice and short shelf lives have made it even harder. The problem highlights how the global effort failed to sufficiently address the delivery challenge, he said.

“The focus was almost exclusively on vaccines, and not on vaccinations,” said Kelley, who is now global health lead at ApiJect Systems Corp., a medical technology company.

With new COVID cases dropping, many African countries are scaling back surveillance and quarantine measures. The WHO is calling for caution, urging countries not to lose sight of the risks of variants and pushing to expand vaccination coverage.

Vaccine business remains relatively brisk. Moderna said it has signed deals for $21 billion in 2022 vaccine sales, up from $19 billion announced in February. But the company’s shares have fallen by about two-thirds from their August peak amid concerns about its future sales and ability to develop products.

Lower demand is also expected to hit companies including Pfizer and AstraZeneca, as well as new entrants like Novavax, and put pressure on manufacturers in countries such as India and Indonesia that invested in vaccine capacity. While more than 9 billion doses could be produced in 2022, demand may decline to a rate of about 2.2 billion to 4.4 billion doses a year in 2023 and beyond, according to London-based analytics firm Airfinity Ltd.

With supplies now outpacing demand and more shots available, governments are taking a stronger stance against the terms that vaccine manufacturers are offering, Abdool Karim said. They’ve also turned increasingly to bilateral deals rather than relying on Covax, she added.

Covax has picked up the pace of deliveries after struggling to get access to shots last year, with shipments rising to more than 1.4 billion doses to 145 countries. In recent months, its focus has shifted to distribution challenges.

Moderna in October announced a deal to make up to 110 million doses of its vaccine available to the African Union, which didn’t respond to a request for comment. Moderna agreed in May to supply Covax with 34 million doses in 2021 and as many as 466 million doses in 2022, then in December said it would make up to 150 million additional doses available.

After several delays, the African Union informed the company “they do not need our vaccine,” Stephane Bancel, Moderna’s chief executive officer, said at a March 24 event. The world has “flipped into an oversupply of vaccines,” he said.

Jeremy Farrar, director of the UK foundation Wellcome, warned in a briefing with reporters Tuesday that decreasing production and a shift away from vaccination targets could lead to delays in the future and leave populations vulnerable if another concerning variant sparked a new wave.

“The last thing I would do at the moment is to downgrade manufacturing capacity,” he said, “because we do not know when we will need it again.”