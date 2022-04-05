Labs, housing pitched in first phase of massive Sullivan Square project

Real estate firms Rise Together and Trax Development have pitched 857,800 square feet of office, lab, and manufacturing space along with 112 residential units across four buildings along four blocks just west of Interstate 93 near Sullivan Square, the largest of which would be located at 40 Roland St. The firm also controls additional parcels in the neighborhood, on Spice Street and near the Schrafft’s City Center, with plans for future development there as well.

A Boston-based development team has formally kicked off city review for the first phase of a massive mixed-use project in Charlestown’s Sullivan Square which aims to bring four new buildings spanning 1.5 million square feet to Roland and Cambridge streets.

Advertisement

Jim Grossman, an executive with Rise Together, said the region’s lab boom has grown along the Orange Line — but skipped over Charlestown.

“There was this natural fit, that’s in a historically industrialized area,” he said. “When you think about innovation and inclusion — that is the key to making Sullivan Square work.”

Grossman said Rise Together would develop the residential units itself and aims to partner with another developer that specializes in lab and biotech space. The firm hasn’t finalized whether its residential project would be apartments or condominiums.

Connecting lab jobs to residents who live on the Orange Line is a key part of Rise Together’s plan for Sullivan Square, added Herby Duverné, Rise Together’s chief executive. The development team aims to partner with Building Pathways, a Roxbury nonprofit that develops construction apprenticeship training programs for those in low-income and underserved communities, Duverné said. The team also plans to connect with Cambridge College and Bunker Hill Community College for job-training programs for life-sciences and other industries.

“We want to create these opportunities,” Duverné said. “We don’t want to wait for that development to happen. We want to do it from the beginning. That’s what we believe in.”

Advertisement

Construction work on the project’s first phase is expected to start in the first quarter of next year, wrapping up in early 2026.

The neighborhood has a number of other major real estate development projects planned, including Boston-based The Fallon Co.’s pitch for 812,000 square feet of lab space at 60-66 Cambridge St., Fulcrum Global Investors’ plan for a 334-foot residential tower at Mystic Avenue and Dorrance Street and The Flatley Co.’s proposed 1.7 million square-foot mixed-use project at the 16-acre former Domino Sugar refinery site on the Mystic River.

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bycathcarlock.