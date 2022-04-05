Ready to dine outdoors? A handful of patios have opened around Boston.

Those with the stamp of approval will likely roll out seating over the coming weeks, while the Licensing Board continues processing applications, a city spokesman said. But in parts of downtown, a few outdoor tables are already scattered.

The City of Boston officially launched al fresco seating on April 1, but delays surrounding state approval meant that officials did not release the first crop of licenses until this week. By Tuesday morning though, more than 50 restaurants were allowed to put out their patios, with many more to follow. Revival Cafe, Brassica Kitchen, and Union Oyster House have made the list so far, as has Tres Gatos, Sonsie, and Trillium in the Seaport.

One indication that spring has (almost) sprung? Outdoor dining is back.

Advertisement

Rachel Rozera, 28, lounged outside The Bell in Hand Tavern Tuesday afternoon with a beer in hand, a half-eaten burger on her plate.

“It’s starting to warm up, and all I wanted to do was eat outside,” she said. “This is the best part of the city in the summer.”

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

The start of outdoor dining season follows a tumultuous few weeks where restaurants, residents, and city officials were often at odds about the pandemic-era program. Launched in 2020 by then-Mayor Martin J. Walsh, the temporary outdoor dining initiative is slated to end this fall and give way to a permanent alternative.

But not before it stirs the pot across the city.

Tension began in the North End late last month after Mayor Michelle Wu imposed extra seasonal fees as high as $7,500 for businesses in the tightly packed neighborhood. The city claims the funds will help address concerns from residents, who fault patio seating for increased traffic, trash, and congestion. But North End restaurant owners hit back at the fees with threats to sue, threats that have not yet been carried out.

Advertisement

It all boiled down into a compromise where the city proposed “hardship waivers” for restaurants that cannot afford the charges but still wish to serve outdoors.

Stephanie's on Newbury has began outdoor dining for its customers on an off-street patio. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

No North End restaurants have been approved for outdoor dining so far, but they have until April 10 to apply and cannot begin seating until May 1, a month later than the rest of the city.

Other eateries have concerns about the program, too. A handful have complained of additional guidelines for outdoor dining outlined by the city this year. They require restaurants with patios to pay for automobile and workers’ compensation insurance and invest in sturdier barriers. For some, those steps mean al fresco seating is no longer worth the cost.

“It’s incredibly unfair for small, local restaurants like us,” Bessie King of Villa Mexico Cafe told The Boston Globe last week.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.