Renowned stem cell expert Douglas Melton leaving Harvard to join Boston biotech Vertex

In an interview with STAT, Melton said, “Given my personal interest in type 1 diabetes, I’m convinced that I could be most effective at the company that’s leading the area.”

The Boston biotech said that Harvard University’s Douglas Melton will join the company to focus on his long-running mission to find new treatments for type 1 diabetes. For Melton, the search is personal: His two adult children have the condition, along with about 1.9 million other Americans.

At Harvard, Melton has been an investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and is one of only 24 members of faculty granted the title of University Professor.

“When I think about..the arc of what I’m able to do with some luck, it’s really focused on trying to get type 1 diabetes medicines into my children,” Melton told STAT. “And if you say, where is this going to be done most effectively? I concluded it’s no longer in an academic lab at the college, but at Vertex.”

