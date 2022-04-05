Safety officials to probe electric, hybrid car batteries

US safety regulators have opened an investigation into electric and hybrid vehicle batteries after five automakers issued recalls due to possible defects that could cause fires or stalling. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the probe covers more than 138,000 vehicles with batteries made by LG Energy Solution of South Korea. General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Stellantis, and Volkswagen have issued recalls since February of 2020, most due to internal battery failures that can increase the risk of fires. ASSOCIATED PRESS

FTX US buys stake in exchange featured in ‘Flash Boys’

Crypto exchange FTX US agreed to take a stake in IEX Group Inc., owner of the stock exchange made famous by “Flash Boys,” as they team up on technology and regulatory efforts to expand access to digital assets for retail and institutional investors. The companies plan to collaborate on building a market structure for trading crypto securities and work closely with regulators, according to a statement Tuesday. The partnership with FTX is the first substantial push into trading digital assets for IEX, the exchange operator featured in “Flash Boys,” the Michael Lewis book about high-frequency trading. BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Poland again blocks minimum corporate tax

The European Union stumbled again in its attempt to quickly implement a global deal for a minimum corporate tax at 15 percent as Poland continued to block progress. The Polish government is increasingly isolated in its opposition to an EU directive on the matter. That’s after Sweden and Estonia dropped their opposition at a meeting in Luxembourg on Tuesday after winning some concessions on implementation and flexibility. Poland has in the past threatened to wield its veto powers. It did so most notably over the EU’s plan to radically cut greenhouse gas emissions, after Brussels refused to approve its share of post-pandemic stimulus package due to a separate dispute around the country’s alleged democratic backsliding. BLOOMBERG NEWS

SHIPPING

More time needed to free container ship stuck in Chesapeake Bay

Salvage operations will last at least two more weeks to free a massive cargo ship grounded in the Chesapeake Bay as cranes and barges are positioned to remove containers from the bogged vessel before efforts can resume to tow it into deeper water. The new strategy to lighten the load “offers the best chance of successfully refloating” the Ever Forward, Evergreen MarineCorp.’s 1,096-foot container carrier, according to a statement from the Coast Guard. Dredging will continue, and the shipping channel will stay open to one-way traffic during the next phase, with a safety perimeter remaining in effect. Once removed by crane, the containers will be ferried back to the Port of Baltimore, the statement said. The ship, with a capacity to carry almost 12,000, 20-foot shipping containers, ran aground March 13. BLOOMBERG NEWS





WEALTH

Households headed by college grads did the best during the pandemic

The extra wealth created in the United States during the pandemic flowed overwhelmingly to households headed by a college graduate, according to the latest data from the Federal Reserve. Those households have seen their net worth surge by $23.4 trillion since the end of 2019, Fed data show. That’s almost three times as much as the wealth accumulated by households headed by someone without a college degree — which make up a majority of the country’s population. The share of adult Americans with a bachelor’s degree or higher has risen sharply in the past few decades. Still, only 38 percent of all households are headed by someone who completed a college degree. BLOOMBERG NEWS

GAMBLING

Casinos got off to a roaring start in 2022

America’s commercial casinos are off to their best two-month start ever, the latest indication the industry is recovering in the third year of the coronavirus pandemic. Figures released Tuesday by the American Gaming Association, the gambling industry’s national trade association, show that revenue from in-person casino games, sports betting, and Internet gambling reached $8.92 billion in January and February, up more than 19 percent from the previous record set in 2020. The core of the gambling industry — in-person slots and table games revenue — was $7.18 billion in the first two months of 2022, up from $7.11 billion during the same period in 2020. The figures do not include tribal-run casinos, many of which are experiencing similar increases. ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

Manchin advises oil execs not to fly to Senate hearing in private jets

Senator Joe Manchin offered unsolicited advice to oil executives set for a grilling Wednesday on Capitol Hill: Have your “game on,” be ready to respond to complaints about windfall profits, amid the war in Ukraine — and don’t arrive in a corporate jet. “I just pray to God they don’t come here on corporate jets,” Manchin, chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said at a Tuesday forum hosted by the LNG Allies advocacy group. Better to walk or hitchhike, he said, because “that will be the first question that’s asked.” Chief executives of BP America Inc., Chevron Corp., Devon Energy Corp., ExxonMobil Corp., Pioneer Natural Resources Co., and Shell USA Inc. are set to testify Wednesday on high oil and gas prices before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Three rocket companies will help Amazon launch satellites to provide broadband

Amazon has deals with three rocket companies to help launch communications satellites that the online retail giant said will help provide fast, affordable broadband to millions of underserved people around the world. Seattle-based Amazon said Tuesday that Arianespace, United Launch Alliance, and Blue Origin will combine for up to 83 launches during the next five years, deploying the majority of Amazon’s 3,236 low-orbit satellites to be used for what Amazon is calling “Project Kuiper.” ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINANCE

Young Blacks favor cryptocurrency over conventional investments

Young Black Americans are embracing cryptocurrency to counter a distrust in stock markets and financial institutions. About 38 percent of Black investors under 40 years old own digital tokens, compared with 29 percent for their white counterparts, according to a survey by Ariel Investments and Charles Schwab Corp. issued Tuesday. Overall, twice as many Black respondents than those who are white ranked crypto as the best investment choice overall. The embrace of crypto shows the growing influence of social media and the popularity of risky investments among Black investors — and a need for more financial education, the companies said. It also reflects a finding in the survey that Black Americans are more likely to see the stock market as riskier and less than fair than white investors. BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRADE

Trade deficit unchanged in February

The US trade deficit held close to a record in February as the merchandise shortfall shrank and the surplus in services declined, partly reflecting the impact of broadcast rights for the Olympics. The February gap in goods and services trade was little changed at $89.2 billion after a record shortfall in January, Commerce Department data showed Tuesday. BLOOMBERG NEWS

