State lawmaker leaves Beacon Hill for Boston solar company

Now, Dykema has stepped out from the State House to put some of the concepts in that bill to work, joining solar development firm Nexamp as its Northeast policy director. Her first day at the Boston company, which is primarily owned by Mitsubishi , was Monday. She reports to Kelly Friend , Nexamp’s vice president of policy and regulatory affairs.

Dykema said she has a lifelong passion for the environment, dating back to summers she spent with her family as a kid on an island in Maine without electricity. The Holliston resident spent much of her decade-plus career in the Legislature on its environment committee, moving over to the energy committee in 2019 and 2020, before returning to be House chair of the environment committee in early 2021.

Her two years as vice chair on the energy committee gave her a front-row seat on the complexities of the state’s energy industry, including efforts to wean the electric grid off of natural gas. The climate legislation sets aggressive interim targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and 2040, with the goal of making Massachusetts a “net zero” state with regard to carbon emissions by 2050.

Dykema hopes to make it easier to connect renewable projects to the grid and stoke the nascent energy storage industry, while expanding access to renewable energy and addressing the industry’s siting issues.

She needs to wait a year before she can directly lobby her former colleagues in the Legislature. But she can get started right away talking with the state Department of Public Utilities. She’ll also work with governments in other Northeast states, including New York and Maine.

“Policy work is really interesting but there’s nothing like seeing an actual project on the ground, [and seeing] energy going into the grid,” Dykema said. “Now that we’ve got all these goals, the job is certainly not done. It’s barely begun.”

Moderna’s Bancel says companies have big role on climate change

Moderna chief executive Stéphane Bancel became one of the most well-known executives in the drug industry after his company successfully developed a widely used COVID-19 vaccine. But when Bancel was asked at the Boston College Chief Executives Club on Monday to offer the crowd something to be hopeful about, Bancel focused on the environment, not medicine.

Warren Zola, the club’s executive director, posed the question during a Q&A session at the Boston Harbor Hotel. It’s a question he has asked many chief executives.

Bancel responded that companies and individuals can make a huge difference in reversing the damage done to the earth’s climate. (He wants Moderna’s new headquarters, slated to open next year in Cambridge, to be one of the most climate-friendly buildings in the state.)

“If all of us do the best job we can for the climate, it’s going to have a massive snowball effect,” Bancel said.

That’s not to say Bancel didn’t offer promising words about the future of medicine, too. On this topic, he was also quite optimistic — though he did warn that some of the biggest miracles might take a few more years.

“I tell a lot of my friends, ‘make sure you don’t die in the next 10 years,’” Bancel said. “There’s so much we don’t understand about human biology, but the pace of learning is not linear now, it’s exponential.”

Jason Kelly’s still thinking big after tough quarter

Is Ginkgo Bioworks the next Amazon — but for synthetic biology?

Chief executive Jason Kelly sure hopes so. Kelly made that analogy in an earnings call last week, while noting Ginkgo’s stock was down 60 percent from its public debut last September. Kelly referenced an Amazon shareholder letter penned by then-chief executive Jeff Bezos in 2000, after Amazon’s stock had dropped 80 percent. The bottom line: The stock market can be volatile, and the share price on a given day often differs from a company’s intrinsic long-term value.

Sure, that thinking worked out fine for Amazon. Now it needs to work out for Ginkgo. The Boston company argues its cell-programming platform can one day disrupt everything from agriculture to drugs to electronics.

“Biology is messy and it’s hard,” Kelly said, “but it’s one of the most powerful forces on the planet and it can be used to do a lot of good right now.”

Ginkgo shares rose 23 percent on Tuesday, the day after the earnings call — though probably more because the firm’s revenue forecast beat Wall Street expectations than because of anything Kelly said on the call.

Even with that one-day surge, Ginkgo’s stock was still down 51.5 percent in the three months ended on Thursday, one of the worst first-quarter performances of any Massachusetts public company.

Kelly offered this reminder on the call: “As one of Ginkgo’s largest shareholders, I can assure you, it is not fun for me either.”

Mancusi moves out on his own

Law degrees are unusual in the public relations business. But Peter Mancusi says his legal experience gives him an edge.

Mancusi spent nearly two decades in the Boston office of PR giant Weber Shandwick, most recently as executive vice president, before leaving recently to launch his own crisis management practice. He’ll continue to work with Micho Spring, chief reputation officer at Weber’s Boston office, as an outside consultant.

Mancusi got his JD from Boston College in 1993 and he has maintained his law license ever since. That means he can offer an attorney-client privilege, when appropriate, to shield communications he has with clients.

“The first step in providing effective communications counsel is to learn all the relevant facts, good and bad, about a particular situation,” Mancusi said. “It’s easier to do that . . . if that protection is in place.”

Mancusi has also worked at The Boston Globe, including a stint as the paper’s business editor, and at the Bingham Dana law firm (now Bingham McCutchen). One thing he didn’t do, at least not before the COVID-19 pandemic, was work mainly out of his Brookline home. Now, after two years at home, he’s planning to stay there.

“I’m doing the same work [after leaving Weber],” Mancusi said. “And doing it in the same place.”

“Wherever, however” for Hill Holliday

Brainstorming ideas with colleagues might be easier in person. But that doesn’t mean Hill Holliday chief executive Karen Kaplan is forcing employees to come back. The ad agency has returned to the office after being remote for much of the pandemic, but with a “wherever, however policy,” Kaplan told members of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce last week.

Kaplan was being interviewed on the City Winery stage by Susan Loconto Penta, cofounder of Cambridge management consultancy MIDIOR. Kaplan said she’s trying to be flexible, by allowing people to continue to work remotely if they want or need to.

“I’ve said to my team that we’re not all going to be in the same place at the same time ever again,” Kaplan said. “I think that’s OK.”

During the pandemic, Kaplan relied on a weekly employee survey to gauge her colleagues’ needs and challenges. She wrote a daily message to employees for 100 days straight.

Like many of us, Kaplan thought the work-from-home thing would only last a few weeks. She was wrong about that, it turned out. She was also wrong about a certain videoconferencing software that became ubiquitous in the pandemic.

“We sent 100 people home Thursday night, March 12, to test the technology,” Kaplan said. “We had just bought Zoom two weeks before. I was like . . . no one’s ever going to use this. But it was cheap, and I was like, ‘yeah, you can buy it.’”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.