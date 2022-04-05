Add pecan milk to your non-dairy lineup

THIS PKN non-dairy milk is made from Texas pecans. Handout

Add pecan milk to the array of non-dairy milks available these days. It’s one you don’t see as regularly as almond or oat, but it might become a favorite. Pecans are rich and meaty and produce a drink with a lush texture, buttery taste, and hint of the nut. And all things pecan, like pies and tarts, are always delicious. THIS PKN from the Austin company Lifestock is a good choice and comes in two varieties produced from nuts grown in Texas. The Original, light tawny in color, with no added sugar, can easily be gulped down cold and makes a creamy smoothie. Monk fruit adds a subtle sweetness. Cocoa powder gives the chocolate a milk-chocolaty flavor, akin to 2 percent dairy chocolate milk. Warmed in a mug with a dash of cinnamon and cardamom, it makes a fine spiced hot cocoa. You can bake with both as well. “We use the whole nut and have no waste,” says founder Laura Shenkar, who worked in water conservation before launching the company. She started the business after her work led her to central Texas to help farmers adopt new technology practices to help preserve water. Shenkar found that pecan trees grow heartily there, are regenerative, and are an anchor for water sustainability and native plant ecosystems. “They are outfitted for whatever comes,” she says. The oversupply of pecans, although, leave growers struggling. This inspired her to develop the alt-milks that can be produced with even the tiniest pieces and increase the market for the nuts. Their particular taste also wowed her. “Pecans speak for themselves,” Shenkar says ($7.49 for 32 ounces). Available at thispkn.com.