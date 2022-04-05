8 Boston-centric podcasts for foodies, crime junkies, and more

Lucky for Bostonians, the podcast boom includes plenty of shows centered on many aspects of our beloved city — from its cuisine to its sports teams to its laugh-out-loud comedy. We’ve rounded up eight Boston-centric pahdcasts for your listening pleasure, and included Apple and Spotify links for all the shows. Be sure to let us know in the comments if we missed any of your favorites.

Case in point, to name some notable releases just from the past year: PRX’s “This Is Dating” lets you listen in on blind dates, “Tomorrow” follows the adventures of Annie Warbucks, reimagined five years after the beloved orphan’s story left off, and Apple’s original “Wild Things,” provides a drama-filled retrospective on the entertainment duo Siegfried & Roy. Need we go on?

Advertisement

For the true crime lover...

“Boston Confidential Beantown’s True Crime Podcast” is not for the faint of heart: Southie-born host Barry Maguire unearths some of the region’s most chilling crimes, including the 1982 disappearance of teenager Judy Chartier, the shady lottery win of crime boss Whitey Bulger, and a multi-episode arc on the death of Patriots player and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez. Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

For the foodie...

On “Let’s Talk About Food,” host Louisa Kasdon chats with plenty of New Englanders about all things grub. Recent episodes include interviews with food photographer Michael Piazza, Mainely Burgers co-owner Jack Barber, and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick. Listeners can even send in their own food-related tales to be featured on the pod. Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

For the sports fan...

Miss last night’s game? Not to worry, “Not Your Average Boston Sports Podcast” has you covered. Host Garrett Haydon gives you the lowdown on the Celtics, the Bruins, the Patriots, and the Red Sox, with need-to-know information and analysis on player trades, team matchups, and, recently, the MLB lockout. Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Advertisement

For the history buff...

Immerse yourself in ye olde Boston with “HUB History,” which has covered everything from Boston’s oldest buildings to the 1907 shooting at the State House. The most recent episode dives into the storied past of Long Wharf, and the hosts are joined by author Kelly Kilcrease, whose book on the subject, “Boston’s Long Wharf: A Path to the Sea,” came out last year. Detailed sourcing included in episode descriptions lets you do your own post-listen digging. Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

For the audiophile...

Boston has produced more than its share of talented musicians — and “Above the Basement” has interviewed more than its share of them. The show announced an indefinite hiatus in February, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your fix with the nearly 200 episodes in the back catalog. Among the guests over the show’s run: Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart, songwriter to the stars Lori McKenna, and hip-hop artist Cliff Notez. Listen on Spotify or Apple Music.

For the fitness junkie...

With Marathon Monday quickly approaching, the “Strides Forward” podcast is valuable listening. Last year, to ring in the 125th Boston Marathon, the show — which profiles female runners — told the stories of nine women from all around the world planning to race on the momentous October day. The twist? The host, Somerville-based Cherie Louise Turner, was also one of the runners. Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Advertisement

For the theatergoer...

Still not ready to return to live theater? Fret not; during the pandemic, the Huntington Theatre Company began producing “Dream Boston“ a series of short audio plays that speculate on the future of Boston. The most recent play, “The Heights,” which came out last May and was written by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, follows a grandmother and her grandson in Dorchester Heights in 2023. Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

For the jokester...

Tony V and Jimmy Dunn — longtime buddies from the Boston stand-up circuit — team up in “Two Boston Guys Whack Up a Pie,” where they banter about their personal lives, chat about the local comedy scene, and give their spin on the news of the day. Contrary to what the title would suggest, the duo told the Globe in 2020 that they no longer chow down on pie while recording. Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com