At Logan event announcing new flights to UK, JetBlue CEO also launches apology tour

A ceremony at Logan International Airport to announce the launch of nonstop flights between Boston to London this summer turned into an apology tour for JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes.
After the unveiling, Hayes fielded questions from reporters not about the new routes but instead about what’s been on everyone’s minds and in the headlines — the hundreds of delays and cancellations that have stranded and infuriated customers up and down the East Coast since Friday.
“There were two significant weather events in Florida both Friday and Saturday that led to a significant number of delays. There were also traffic control delays,” Hayes said in a one-on-one interview with the Globe. “It ground traffic across multiple Florida airports, which means you can’t land airplanes or take off airplanes.”
He added that “nearly 50 percent of our flights touch Florida, and once you’ve had that amount of disruption, you have a number of crews and airplanes out of position. And it takes you two to three days to really catch up.”
Hayes repeatedly apologized for the airline’s performance and pledged to do better in the future.
“I know there’s 150 customers on that flight, there’s 150 reasons for travel. So we don’t want to cancel any flight,” Hayes said. “Obviously we are very incredibly sorry about what happened. We’ll definitely look for opportunities to do things better.”
