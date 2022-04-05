At Logan event announcing new flights to UK, JetBlue CEO also launches apology tour

A ceremony at Logan International Airport to announce the launch of nonstop flights between Boston to London this summer turned into an apology tour for JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes.

After the unveiling, Hayes fielded questions from reporters not about the new routes but instead about what’s been on everyone’s minds and in the headlines — the hundreds of delays and cancellations that have stranded and infuriated customers up and down the East Coast since Friday.

“There were two significant weather events in Florida both Friday and Saturday that led to a significant number of delays. There were also traffic control delays,” Hayes said in a one-on-one interview with the Globe. “It ground traffic across multiple Florida airports, which means you can’t land airplanes or take off airplanes.”