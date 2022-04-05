fb-pixel Skip to main content
SEASONAL RECIPES

Recipe: Add Buffalo sauce to Brussels sprouts and even the haters will cave in

By Karoline Boehm Goodnick Globe Correspondent,Updated April 5, 2022, 7 minutes ago
Buffalo Brussels Sprouts with Blue Cheese Dressing.Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Serves 4

Diners have strong feelings about Brussels sprouts. They either love them or hate them, rarely anything in between. But what happens when you saute America's most despised vegetable and then coat it with its most beloved sauce? That's the thinking behind Buffalo Brussels sprouts. Start by making a blue cheese dressing, sometimes served as an accompaniment instead of the more common ranch. Render strips of bacon and save the fat for frying crispy shallots. Empty the skillet and drop in halved sprouts, with most set in the hot fat cut-side down. Sear them and when they are just beginning to soften, toss them with hot sauce and melted butter. Garnish with bacon bits, fried shallots, and blue cheese dressing. It may be possible that this dish will make some converts out of the haters; stranger things have happened.

DRESSING

¼cup crumbled blue cheese
2tablespoons buttermilk
3tablespoons sour cream
1tablespoon chopped fresh chives
Salt and pepper, to taste

1. In a bowl, combine the blue cheese, buttermilk, sour cream, and chives. Stir well.

2. Add a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until serving.

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

4strips bacon
1large shallot, thinly sliced into rings
1tablespoon canola oil
1pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
2cloves garlic, finely chopped
¼cup hot sauce, such as Frank's or Crystal
3tablespoons butter
Juice of 1/2 lemon
Salt and pepper, to taste
2tablespoons chopped fresh chives

1. In a heavy-based 12-inch skillet over medium heat, render the bacon strips for 5 to 8 minutes, turning once or twice, or until they are crispy and brown. Transfer the bacon to a plate lined with a paper towel. When cool enough to handle, chop the strips.

2. Add the shallot to the skillet. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring often, or until they are golden brown and crispy. Transfer them to the plate of bacon.

3. Add the canola oil to the skillet. Turn the heat to high. Add the Brussels sprouts, cut sides down (it's OK if some are on their sides). Cook without disturbing for 3 to 4 minutes, or until they are well browned. Add the garlic to the pan, and cook, stirring often bot gently, for 3 to 4 minutes more, or until the Brussels sprouts are just beginning to soften.

4. Add the hot sauce to the skillet and stir well. Remove the pan from the heat, and stir in the butter until it melts. Sprinkle with the lemon juice and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper.

5. Spoon blue cheese dressing on each of 4 plates. Top with a mound of Brussels sprouts and garnish with bacon, shallots, and chives.

