Recipe: Chocolate chip cream scones with the most pleasing texture take very little effort

Makes 6

Butter, heavy cream, and eggs add the most pleasing texture to these chocolate chip scones, which actually take very little effort. Make the dough by hand in a bowl, which will give you the flakiest scones. You need an old-fashioned pastry blender, which consists of five or six curved blades held together with a handle (you can also use two blunt knives) to cut the butter into the flour mixture until it looks like crumbs. Then stir in chocolate chips and the eggs mixed with cream. Work the dough in the bowl until it comes together roughly, then turn the dough out onto a floured counter and shape it into a ball. Use a flat, sharp chef's knife to make clean, straight cuts into the ball to form six triangles. Bake them until they're golden and the sugar on top forms a nice crust. The reward for your handiwork comes early, as the wonderful scent of baked goods spreads throughout the household, and then you have six chubby, chip-filled scones waiting on a cooling rack.

2¼ cups flour 2¾ teaspoons baking powder ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ cup sugar 6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces 2 eggs ⅔ cup heavy cream 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 6 ounces bittersweet chocolate chips (1 cup) Extra flour (for sprinkling) Extra sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Scatter the butter over the flour mixture. Using a pastry blender or two blunt knives, cut the fat into the flour until the fat is reduced to pearl-size bits. With your fingertips, crumble the mixture for a minute or two to reduce the butter to smaller pieces. Stir in the chips.

3. In a small bowl, whisk the eggs, heavy cream, and vanilla. Pour the egg mixture over the flour mixture. With a rubber spatula, stir until the mixture starts to come together, turning the dough to collect the dry crumbs at the bottom of the bowl. With your hands, work the mixture in the bowl, using several fold-over turns, until the it comes together into a rough ball.

4. On a lightly floured counter, turn out the dough and form it into a plump ball about 5-to-6-inches in diameter. Dip a flat chef's knife into flour and cut straight down into the ball to halve it. Dipping the knife in flour before each cut, cut each half into 3 triangles to form 6 total.

5. Transfer the scones to the baking sheet, placing them 3 inches apart. Sprinkle with sugar.

6. Bake the scones for 25 to 30 minutes, or until they are firm to the touch and golden brown. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

Lisa Yockelson