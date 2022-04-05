Recipe: Sweet and smoked paprika coat thick pork chops served with roasted peppers

Serves 4

A hearty dinner of pan-seared pork chops with roasted peppers, potatoes, and onions is a weeknight wonder. The vegetables are dusted liberally with two kinds of paprika to give them a sweet and smoky flavor. Paprika is made from dried and ground peppers in three varieties: sweet, hot, and smoked. What we think of as "regular" paprika is actually known as sweet paprika and usually refers to paprika from Hungary. It adds a beautiful color to any dish as well as a subtle sweetness, without heat. Hot paprika is as spicy as you would expect. Spanish smoked paprika, called pimenton, has a rich, intense smokiness without heat; it's made from peppers that have been dried over oak fires. Roast the vegetables in a hot oven while you prepare the pork chops. Brown the chops on one side and slide them into the oven to finish cooking. This is an ideal technique when cooking chops or steaks. When they're done, take two to three minutes to make a bit of sauce with sherry vinegar and orange juice to drizzle over the finished chops. It has just the right amount of acidity to set off the sweet vegetables. It all comes together without much fuss in a little more than half an hour.

VEGETABLES

Olive oil (for brushing) 1 pound baby golden potatoes (golf ball-size), halved 3 medium red, yellow, or orange bell peppers, or a combination, seeded and thickly sliced 2 red onions, halved lengthwise and thickly sliced Salt, to taste 1½ teaspoons sweet paprika 1½ teaspoons smoked paprika 2 tablespoons olive oil

1. Adjust 2 oven shelves so that one is close to the bottom, and one is in the middle position. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Brush a rimmed baking sheet lightly with olive oil.

2. Spread the potatoes on one side of the baking sheet and the peppers and onions on the other. Sprinkle with salt, sweet paprika, and smoked paprika. Toss to coat all the vegetables in the salt and spices. Drizzle 3 tablespoons of olive oil over the vegetables and toss again to coat. Spread the potatoes in one layer on one side and turn them so the flat sides are down. Spread the peppers and onions beside them.

3. Roast on the bottom shelf of the oven for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender and the potatoes are golden.

PORK CHOPS

4 (1-inch thick) boneless center-cut pork loin chops Salt, to taste ½ teaspoon sweet paprika, or more to taste 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar or white wine vinegar, or more to taste ⅓ cup orange juice 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (for garnish)

1. Sprinkle the chops on both sides with salt and paprika.

2. In a large skillet with an ovenproof handle over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the pork chops and cook without disturbing for 4 to 5 minutes on one side, or until golden brown. Turn the chops over.

3. Slip the pan into top shelf of the oven. Roast the chops for 6 to 9 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a chop registers 145 degrees. (Exact timing depends on the thickness of the chops.) Wrap the skillet handle in an oven mit. Remove the pan from the oven and transfer the chops to a plate. Cover loosely with foil. Rest for 5 minutes.

4. If there is excess fat in the pan, pour it off and discard it. Set the pan over medium heat and stir in the vinegar and orange juice. Stir to release the brown bits at the bottom of the pan, and simmer for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the sauce reduces slightly. It will not be thick; there will be just enough to drizzle over each chop.

5. Arrange the vegetables on 4 dinner plates. Top with a pork chop and drizzle with a small spoonful of sauce. Sprinkle with parsley.

Sally Pasley Vargas