Relish these reds from the Italian Riviera

Liguria, the crescent of land lapped by the Ligurian Sea in Italy’s northwest, is well known for its beach resorts and colorful villages tucked among cliffs. But the region is also the stronghold of rossese, a traditional red grape that thrives in Riviera di Ponente, Liguria’s western arm stretching from San Remo to Genoa. The early-budding red grape — genetically identical to tibouren, grown just over the French border around Saint-Tropez — holds its own among an array of white varieties like pigato and vermentino. In the glass, rossese’s semitransparent garnet hue might remind you of pinot noir, but its aromas and flavors — herbaceous and floral, salt-tinged and a little spicy — are wilder than Burgundy’s flagship red. Think of rossese as pinot noir’s sassy, flower-garlanded cousin who likes to play by the seashore.

If you are looking for a red wine to carry you through spring, let me suggest not just one, but three, crafted from a beguiling grape grown in the Italian Riviera.

Rossese’s winsome nature stands in contrast to the daunting demands of Ligurian viticulture. Vineyards, buttressed by retaining stone walls, perch on terraces carved step-wise up steep coastal and inland slopes. Guardrail-free roads leading to high-elevation plots challenge even the sturdiest of four-wheel-drive vehicles, and all vine-tending must be done by hand. Such cultivation is not for the faint of heart.

Fortunately, Ligurian winegrowers are a hardy and dedicated bunch, intent on advancing family legacies that are generations strong. Riccardo Bruna established his family’s domaine in 1970, crafting wine from long-held vineyards in Ranzo, an hour-plus drive southwest of Genoa. Today, the farm-winery is a family affair headed up by Bruna’s daughter Francesca, her husband, Roberto, and her sister Annamaria. Lorenzo Anfosso, the seventh generation of his family to make wine in the appellation of Dolceacqua, near the French border, produces a line of wines called E Prie. The name translates to “the stones,” a nod to the DOC’s stone-terraced vineyards. Also crafting Rossese di Dolceacqua is Danila Pisano, who cultivates the grape in three high-elevation plots, the inheritance of her longtime partner, Tino Amalberti. Both know the vines by heart, having tended them for more than 30 years.

All three bottles in this month’s tasting are crafted by means of organic viticulture and native yeast fermentations in stainless steel. But not one is a carbon copy of another. Variations in terroir, as well as winemakers’ choices in the cellar, result in finished products that reflect subtle differences. But each conveys an unmistakable sense of “rossese-ness,” translating to verdant glass pours full of buoyant spirit.

Bruna Rossese, Riviera Ligure di Ponente 2019 Floral, cherry, and oyster shell scents express themselves shyly at first, then bloom, leading to a silky, winsomely weighted palate of tangy red plum, meadow herbs, and sea-spray saltiness. 12.5 percent ABV. Distributed by Ideal Wine & Spirits. $22-$25. At Malden Center Fine Wines, Malden, 781-497-6900; Vintages, Concord, 978-369-2545.

E Prie di Anfosso Lorenzo, Rossese di Dolceacqua 2019 Intriguingly savory at first sniff, gamy aromas give way to red fruit and wildflowers. On the palate, ripe red plum and sour cherry intermingle with mountain herbs and minerality, along with a dash of bitterness and grip. Inclusion of some whole bunches, stems and all, contribute to the complexity of this wine. 13.5 percent ABV. Distributed by Vine Farmer Wines. $25-$27. At Porter Square Wine & Spirits, Cambridge, 617-547-3110; Eataly, Boston, 617-807-7310.

Danila Pisano, Rossese di Dolceacqua 2019 Charming aromas of cherries and leafiness are accompanied by scents of crushed potpourri. Flavorfully mouth-filling and gently textured, this red offers tart cherry, red plum, appetizing bitterness, and a hint of saline. 13 percent ABV. Distributed by Carolina Wine & Spirits, Martignetti Companies. $30. At Vintages, Concord; Urban Grape, Boston, 857-250-2509.

Ellen Bhang can be reached at bytheglass@globe.com.

