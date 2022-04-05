Savoring a seasoned, pre-sliced smoked salmon

Brooklyn-based Acme Smoked Fish recently introduced Togarashi, pre-sliced smoked salmon seasoned with shichimi togarashi, the popular Japanese seven-spice seasoning blend. Handout

Brooklyn-based Acme Smoked Fish, known for its line of quality smoked fish, recently added Togarashi Smoked Salmon to the list of products it distributes. The pre-sliced smoked salmon is seasoned with shichimi togarashi. This popular Japanese seven-spice blend combines chili peppers, ginger, orange peel, seaweed, back and white sesame seeds, and other spices. The orange peel gives the fish a citrusy zest, while bits of chili pepper and ginger add a hint of heat that leaves your tongue tingling a bit. The scattering of the seeds brings texture to the smoky salmon. Use it not only with a smear of cream cheese on a bagel but also on a salad or to create a poke bowl ($25 for 8 ounces). Available at acmesmokedfish.com.