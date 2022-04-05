Shanti Restaurant to offer post-sundown Ramadan meals

Over the past two years, Chowdhury, who is Muslim, said she has been trying to incorporate more halal fare — meat made in accordance with Muslim law — into Shanti’s offerings. This year, she and her husband, co-owner Solmon Chowdhury, decided to go one step further, introducing the iftar boxes to the Dorchester and Roslindale locations of Shanti.

After the sun sets each night, however, Ramadan observers eat a meal called iftar, the contents of which vary from region to region . Rokeya Chowdhury, co-owner of Indian eatery Shanti Restaurant , wanted to introduce to the menu some break-fast dishes that she’s enjoyed over the years. So, for the entire month of April, Shanti will offer iftar “boxes” in honor of Ramadan.

During the month of Ramadan, followers of the Islamic faith refrain from eating from sunrise to sundown, using the daylight hours as a time for prayer and reflection.

“It’s definitely much closer to our heart,” said Chowdhury on the halal offerings. “That’s what we’re really trying to slowly introduce it in a mindful way.”

The $20 iftar box at Shanti will include kala chana (a chickpea curry), piaju bhaji (lentil fritters), a rice-based dish called vegetable biryani, and dates, which are a staple of any iftar meal. There will also be a rotating dessert in the iftar box — one sweet that patrons could expect, Chowdhury said, is gulab jamun, a doughy, milk-based treat. The food can be taken to-go or eaten in the restaurant (iftar is commonly eaten as a communal meal). For takeout, Shanti recommends ordering at least 12 hours ahead.

On Thursdays through Sundays in April, executive chef Andy Pokhrel will also be whipping up goat haleem, a porridge-like dish that simmers for five to six hours, Chowdury said. The haleem, also $20, is served with naan.

Goat haleem with naan, which Shanti Restaurant in Roslindale and Dorchester will serve Thursday-Sunday during the month of Ramadan. Courtesy of Shanti Restaurant

Chowdhury said visitors don’t have to observe Ramadan to try the iftar meal — it can be eaten “even if you are not fasting, just as an experience to partake in this special food that’s enjoyed during this time,” she said.

Even though Muslims constitute a minority population in India (Hinduism is the country’s most commonly practiced religion), Chowdhury said there’s been a positive response from clientele as Shanti has introduced new dishes.

“They are very interested in learning and enjoying and tasting when we offer these different specialty things,” she said. “So we are encouraged more to share more with everyone who likes to experience something that’s different.”

Shanti Restaurant. 1111 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, 617-929-3900. 4197 Washington St., Roslindale, 617-325-3900. Shantiboston.com.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com