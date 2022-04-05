2017 death of 4-month-old baby in Nashua, N.H., ruled a homicide

The 2017 death of a 4-month-old infant in Nashua, N.H., has been ruled a homicide, and police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation, officials said Tuesday.
Luna L. Champagne was taken from her parents’ apartment at 79 Elm St. to a hospital in “medical distress” on Feb. 16, 2017, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office and Nashua police said in a statement.
The baby was later taken to a Massachusetts hospital, where she died three days later , according to the statement.
The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on the infant four days later and released a complete autopsy report in 2021, finding that traumatic head injuries caused Luna’s death and that her manner of death was homicide, officials said.
Officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Globe Tuesday for more details about the timeline for releasing the autopsy results.
Her death remains under investigation, and Nashua police are requesting the public’s help. They ask that anyone who interacted with the baby during her brief life call the department’s Crimeline at 603-589-1665.
