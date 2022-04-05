2017 death of 4-month-old baby in Nashua, N.H., ruled a homicide

The 2017 death of a 4-month-old infant in Nashua, N.H., has been ruled a homicide, and police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation, officials said Tuesday.

Luna L. Champagne was taken from her parents’ apartment at 79 Elm St. to a hospital in “medical distress” on Feb. 16, 2017, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office and Nashua police said in a statement.

The baby was later taken to a Massachusetts hospital, where she died three days later , according to the statement.