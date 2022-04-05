April showers coming after terrific Tuesday

After what I would consider a beautiful Monday, we have more nice weather on tap for Tuesday with lots of sunshine and temperatures somewhat above average. It will be the last day without some showers in the forecast for a while. This time of the year. frequent showers should be a welcome occurrence as they help clean up the landscape and move the trees, shrubs, and perennials into their growing phase. They also keep pollen levels from becoming so high even those allergy meds seem to not work.

I always answer the same way. “This is spring whether it’s snowing and 38 degrees or sunny and 80.” The reality of spring, especially April here in New England, can bring all sorts of weather. Record highs in the 80s can be found in the same week as record cold in the teens or twenties.

This is the time of year I sometimes hear people say, “When is it going to be spring?”

Tuesday features sunshine and mild temperatures across the region. NOAA

Early Wednesday low pressure will cut through New England, bringing a period of showers or even some steady rain. I’m not expecting this to mount to more than a third to three quarters of an inch before tapering off in the afternoon. It will be cool with highs staying below 50 degrees for most of us with a wind off the water.

Advertisement

Projected rainfall on Wednesday will be heaviest south of Boston. COD Weather

Another round of showers will develop later Thursday into early Friday. This rain is accompanied by some milder temperatures, and once again, amounts will not be heavy but perhaps a little more than the previous event, with up to an inch in some places.

More rain is likely later Thursday into Friday. COD Weather

When all is said and done, most areas should see three quarters of an inch to an inch and three quarters of rainfall this week. This will help to boost the greening of the landscape, and you’ll notice even more budding than is already present.

Advertisement

I don’t see any frosty weather in sight, and Boston is now past the average date of the last frost. This doesn’t mean you should run out and plant your tomatoes, it just means that frosty weather isn’t likely. But it can still be cool and damp.

On the other side of the coin, temperatures can also become quite warm this time of the year. There are growing signs that the third week of the month will bring some of the warmest weather we’ve seen this spring, perhaps several days in the 70s. When combined with the upcoming rainfall, all signs suggest that winter feel is rapidly fading. This is spring.