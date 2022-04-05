Arlington awards grants to 81 businesses, nonprofits impacted by COVID-19

Arlington recently awarded funds to assist 81 town businesses and nonprofits that have suffered negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants, totaling $639,100, were drawn from federal funds the town received from the American Rescue Plan Act. Recipients of the Capital Grant Funds ranged from restaurants to personal care, arts and culture, fitness, and health businesses, with each award up to $10,000.

Eligible uses of the funds include rent and mortgage payments, payroll, utility bills, and insurance costs. Officials said 133 eligible applications were received and reviewed through a competitive process.