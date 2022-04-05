Berkshire DA overturns 1983 arson conviction due to antisemitism

“We should finish this real quick,” the Berkshire County woman who would be foreperson said going into the deliberations room to decide whether Jacobson had set fire to his vacation home in Richmond. “All those rich New York Jews come up here and think they can do anything and get away with it.”

The antisemitic remarks began even before juror deliberations began in the 1983 arson case. It would take 39 years for a prosecutor to find that those remarks denied Barry Jacobson the right to a trial before an impartial jury.

Behind closed doors, according to another juror, she continued to refer to Jacobson as a “rich New York Jew” and said “these Jews think we’re hicks,” court records show. On the second day of deliberations, a juror confronted the forewoman about her bias but “she just denied it.”

The jury went on to find Jacobson, a New York real estate executive, guilty of arson. Jacobson served 42 days in the Berkshire County Jail, paid a $10,000 fine, and carried the sting of the conviction with him — until Tuesday.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington announced that the Berkshire Superior Court had dismissed Jacobson’s conviction and her office had chosen not to retry the case. Her decision was spurred by the Anti-Defamation League and the Innocence Project, a nonprofit that seeks to overturn wrongful convictions.

“It was clear to me that this verdict was tainted by stereotypes and bias and that that there was absolutely no way that my office could ethically, or morally, defend Mr. Jacobson’s conviction,” Harrington said in a virtual news conference. “As a prosecutor, I have a legal, ethical, and moral obligation to ensure that jury verdicts are rendered free from bias. And as a minister of justice, it’s my role not just to simply win at all costs in an adversarial system.

Since 1983, Jacobson had lost an appeal as well as four bids for a pardon through the Massachusetts Board of Pardons. The pardons were denied because Jacobson, now 78, repeatedly refused to admit guilt.

His wrongful conviction sullied his reputation and cost him financial deals and business relationships, Jacobson said in an April 8, 2021 affidavit.

“The conviction has caused a lifelong pain in my heart and my mind, and posed many challenges in my private and professional lives, which I have worked very hard to overcome,” Jacobson said, according to the affidavit.

Jacobson’s wrongful conviction also cost him his real estate licenses in Massachusetts and New York and brought anxiety, suffering, and trauma that “he would not wish on anyone,” Robert Cordy, his lawyer for the last 26 years and former associate justice with the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, said Tuesday.

“His one hope is that the unveiling of what can go wrong in our criminal justice system, as in this case, whether it disproportionately affects persons of color, or other religious groups, will help others similarly situated, and in the end prevent future victims of injustice,” Cordy said at the news conference.

According to Jacobson’s affidavit, the antisemitic undertones also permeated the investigation, when a state trooper who interviewed him kept calling him “J Boy.”

“And the J was plainly not a reference to my last name,” Jacobson wrote in the affidavit.

At trial, prosecutors pushed the theory that Jacobson had set fire to his vacation home to collect insurance money. Stereotypes that Jews “are greedy and avaricious” are at the heart of antisemitic tropes, and trial prosecutors were wrong to tie those traits to Jacobson, the ADL wrote in a letter supporting Jacobson.

Although Jacobson’s case dates to the 1980s, “we know that anti-Semitism continues to this day, both hidden and in plain view,” Robert Trestan, ADL’s New England regional director, said Tuesday.

“The antisemitic bias that was brazenly displayed in this case defies a basic principle of the American legal system,” Trestan said. “And that is that the law punishes people for what they do, not who they are, or what they believe.”

The alternate juror and sitting juror who came forward with the allegations of antisemitic remarks did so within three months of the jury’s conviction. The trial judge questioned jurors but found no wrong doing.

Much has changed between then and now, Harrington, the DA, wrote in court documents.

“Since the original motion for new trial and appeal, much has changed about the way the courts address allegations that a juror was racially or ethnically biased,” Harrington wrote.

For example, in 2010, the Supreme Judicial Court made it clear that “ ‘the presence of even one juror who is not impartial violates a defendant’s right to trial by an impartial jury,’ ” she wrote.

Barry Scheck, another of Jacobson’s lawyers and a co-founder of the Innocence Project, praised the Berkshire DA’s actions in the Jacobson case.

Together with her team, Harrington “immediately recognized the pernicious effects of antisemitism in this particular jury deliberation and the fact that it’s something we can’t ignore,” Scheck said. “Bias is insidious. It’s implicit, and we’re really coming to terms with it.”

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.