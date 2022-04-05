Bill to solidify shore access in R.I. gets first public airing

“I don’t see this bill as an expansion of our rights,” said Scott Keeley, a Charlestown resident whose arrest on the beach while collecting seaweed nearly three years ago helped galvanize advocacy around shore access. “It’s a protection of our rights.”

For two hours at a House Judiciary Committee hearing at the State House, people from around Rhode Island testified about the bill – most in favor, some in opposition.

PROVIDENCE – A legislative proposal to give people the right to access the Rhode Island shore if they’re within 10 feet of ocean debris like seaweed and shells got its first public airing Tuesday night.

Some property owners, though, have opposed the bill, in letters, through lobbyists and in one case via public testimony Tuesday night.

“I think this bill is going to cause problems, because people want to come and use the private beach as a public beach,” David Welch said.

The testimony Tuesday night was the culmination of a long-running push and pull, or maybe ebb and flow, between people who favor more access to the shore and people who favor private property rights. The bill has no Senate companion yet, although a majority of the House has signed on to co-sponsor it. It would also need to be signed by the governor to become law. Democratic State Representative Terri Cortvriend, the main sponsor of the bill, described herself as “cautiously optimistic” after the dozen and a half witnesses testified.

“I think it is the General Assembly’s responsibility to provide clarity for the public as to where people can exercise their rights,” Cortvriend said. Cortvriend chaired a 12-member study commission that helped develop the legislative proposal over months of meetings.

The debate about the legislation that the commission helped craft ranged from the practical and legal – would the proposal open up the state to successful lawsuits from private property owners? – to the more universal: Who owns the beach in Rhode Island, and where do you draw the line for access?

The bill would place the line at what it calls the recognizable high tide line. That’s a line 10 feet landward of the mark on the shore created by the rising tide, visible from deposits of things like shells or seaweed. By placing the line for access 10 feet above the seaweed deposits, sometimes called the wrack line, people would have space to walk two abreast on dry sand, or in the days of yore, bring an ox cart to collect seaweed. They could also access anywhere below that to exercise their rights and privileges of the shore.

Using the recognizable high tide line would mean a lot more physical space along the shore than people get under the line that was set out under a 1982 state Supreme Court case: the mean high tide line. The mean high tide line is not recognizable at all, at least not with the naked eye: It’s a measurement of high water heights taken over a nearly 20-year cycle, and it doesn’t take into account wave action or the changes of a dynamic beachfront. The current cycle of data that is used for the mean high tide line is from 1983 to 2001.

Critics of the mean high tide line say it all but eliminates Rhode Islanders’ constitutionally guaranteed rights to the shore, at least for broad swaths of the day.

That contradiction came up Tuesday night during the testimony of Nathan Vinhateiro of URI’s Coastal Institute. Vinhateiro testified that the mean high tide line is underwater on some south-facing beaches for the majority of the day.

State Representative Blake Filippi, a Block Island Republican and co-sponsor of the legislation, asked the inevitable question: “How do we exercise our rights if the line is underwater?”

It was more of a rhetorical question, for the benefit of the other members of the committee, because it’s a point Filippi has made repeatedly, including when he served on the study commission.

To a group of shoreline property owners, however, the mean high tide line is the law of the land, and changing it would mean taking their property rights – including the right to exclude others. The state can’t do that without compensation, they’ve argued.

“The stakes are too large to be ignored, notwithstanding the benevolent intentions behind this bill,” said Daniel J. Procaccini, a lawyer and lobbyist for a group called Shoreline Taxpayers Association for Respectful Traverse, Environmental Responsibility and Safety.

Others, though, consider the legal threats unfounded. Some have gone so far as to argue that the 1982 state Supreme Court case, called State V. Ibbison, was subtly overturned four years later when the state changed its constitution to enshrine certain rights to the shore. Those rights include passage along the shore, leaving the shore to swim, fishing and collecting seaweed. How can you collect seaweed if the line for public access is usually underwater? You can collect plenty of seaweed if you just have to be within 10 feet of the last throw of seaweed, as the bill up for debate Tuesday would ensure.

The uncertainty under the current law could give the state the opportunity to finally clarify the matter once and for all, supporters say. Michael Rubin, a former assistant attorney general who served on the shore access study commission, said Rhode Island’s shoreline law is “at war with itself.” Cases that opponents have cited as evidence that the state will lose lawsuits by taking the property without paying involved clear and unambiguous property rights. But the shore, and the law governing the shore in Rhode Island, is in a constant state of flux.

“I believe we’re on solid legal ground in resisting a takings claim,” Rubin said.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.