A bodega and neighborhood eatery opens on Providence’s Smith Hill

It’s a primarily residential neighborhood, past the Providence Place Mall and downtown restaurants. The area has always been a blue collar section of the city since the early 1900s, and its eateries offer affordable, casual staples like Baba’s Original New York System (which was founded in 1927) serving hot weiners “all the way,” or Cheng Du Taste , featuring dim sum, hot pot, and Szechuan fare.

PROVIDENCE — For decades, Ken Zorabedian has watched the rest of Providence undergo numerous changes while Smith Hill, a neighborhood tucked under the shadow of the Rhode Island State House, largely kept its character.

“The neighborhood hasn’t changed too much since my grandmother was growing up over on Camden Street,” Zorabedian said on a recent afternoon in his new eatery. “But it’s a melting pot that is really starting to grow. There’s new construction projects coming, more people are moving to the area. There’s just more of (a bustle) that you haven’t seen here for a while.

“I wanted to be part of the neighborhood’s change,” he said.

Zorabedian saw an opportunity coming out of the pandemic to open his own food concept alongside chef — and lifelong friend — Rick Melise. And in late February, they swung open the doors of Bodega on Smith, an all-day lunch and takeout counter with a market decked with local brands and vegan plates.

Vegan calamari at The Bodega. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

A classic Italian sub at The Bodega. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Bodega on Smith offers more than 40 items on its menu, mostly specialty and vegan sandwiches and paninis. From the plant-based list, the vegan Cubano ($13) stacks roasted and pulled oyster mushrooms, marinated tofu ham, vegan cheese, and pickles slathered in a house mustard spread and pressed on a torpedo roll from a local bakery. The vegan reuben ($13) combines house-made seitan (often called miàn jīn or milgogi), sauerkraut, thousand island, and vegan cheese on marble rye.

Other vegan specials, crafted by head chef Chris Collins, formerly of AS220 Food & Drink (which is known for its plant-based menu items), includes a vegan mac and cheese with roasted garlic breadcrumbs ($12), cauliflower wings rolled in a house batter ($11); “calamari” using oyster mushrooms and a hot pepper-spread ($12); and a teriyaki torpedo roll ($11), which stuffs tofu, cucumber, anise pickled carrots, radish, jalapeños, and cilantro with a sweet chili aioli slather.

“On top of all the traditional items, we wanted to offer the healthier, vegan options, which are really just getting more popular in Providence,” said Collins, who explained he sees more “vegan-curious” eaters coming out of the pandemic.

Melise, who also owns Cafe Vino, a B.Y.O.B. Italian spot that features local ingredients in Johnston, started off in the industry as a dishwasher in high school. Since then, he’s worked in nearly every position in a restaurant, and helped shape the vast menu for Bodega on Smith with Collins.

Clockwise from top left, Cubano sandwich, vegan cauliflower wings, a rueben, an Italian sub, and vegan calamari at The Bodega on Smith Street. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Locally sourced products in the market section of The Bodega on Smith. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

They source their bread daily from both LaSalle Bakery and Borrelli’s Bakery. Baffoni’s Farm provides their poultry, they sell Chi Kitchen kimchi in the market, and have shelves lined with bottles of Yacht Club Soda of North Providence and Granny Squibb’s iced tea of Providence. Baked cookies and biscuits are from Mangiamo and Scialo Brothers Bakery on Atwells Avenue.

They keep bags of New Harvest Coffee beans and vegan spreads cheeses from Barrett’s Garden on deck.

Zorabedian, who also owns local meal delivery service DASAP, said diners can order takeout and some groceries from Bodega right on the site.

There are also traditional-to-Rhode Island selections available for take-out, like the Italian “Toonah” fish ($12.50 for a large), which stuffs white tuna mixed with white onion, celery, Kalamata olives, and capers in olive oil and balsamic, lettuce, and tomato between two buns. Their special London-broil style roast beef cold sandwich ($13.50 for a large) is stuffed with arugula, tomato, caramelized onions, and Swiss and then drizzled in a rosemary mustard and horseradish aioli.

Several grinders bring in various sliced, cured hams, like the Taculaor ($15 for a large) which has speck (lightly smoked cured ham) layered with fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, greens, extra virgin olive, and black pepper.

“There’s not many places around here to grab a quick bite for lunch,” said Melise. “We wanted this to be an unpretentious neighborhood spot where anyone can come and get something to eat with ingredients from Rhode Island.”

Bodega on Smith is located at 373 Smith St. in Providence, Rhode Island. They are open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. bodegaonsmith.com.

From left, co-owner Rick Melise, head chef Chris Collins and co-owner Kenny Zorabedian in front of their newly opened deli and market called The Bodega on Smith Street. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

