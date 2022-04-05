Boston bar boss tells licensing panel he didn’t know bouncer charged with murder was carrying a knife

Kuczynski said he didn’t conduct a check because he had hired Larrama, 38, now charged with murder in the fatal stabbing March 19 of 23-year-old Daniel Martinez, from a neighboring establishment and assumed the check had already been performed.

Appearing before the Boston Licensing Board during a virtual hearing, Jason Kuczynski, a manager of Sons of Boston in downtown Boston, also told the panel he didn’t conduct a criminal background check on the bouncer, Alvaro O. Larrama, before hiring him to work the door.

Employees of a Boston bar whose bouncer allegedly stabbed a former Marine to death during St. Patrick’s Day weekend told city licensing officials Tuesday that they don’t allow staff to carry weapons and didn’t know the now-fired bouncer had a knife on him on the evening in question.

“I might characterize that as willful ignorance,” said Licensing Board member Liam Curran during the hearing, asking Kuczynski if he cared to comment on that assessment.

“No comment,” Kuczynski said.

Court records show Larrama’s been arrested multiple times during the past five years on domestic violence charges, including allegations he threw his ex-wife into a shelving unit and dragged her to the ground by her hair.

Prosecutors said on the afternoon of March 19, Martinez and a friend stopped by Sons of Boston on Union Street and had no problems on their first visit. But shortly after 6 p.m., Martinez and his friend returned to the crowded bar, waiting outside in line while Larrama manned the door.

Larrama wouldn’t let them inside, and after a brief exchange Martinez and his friend walked away, prosecutors have said. But Larrama, a resident of East Boston, called someone over to take his place and followed them down the street.

When Larrama approached, Martinez turned toward him with his arm raised, as if to block a blow, according to a police account of the altercation. Martinez hit him with an aluminum beer bottle, and a fight broke out. Eventually, Larrama took out a knife and stabbed Martinez twice in his chest, killing him, authorities have said.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Licensing Board members, who are weighing whether to take action on the bar’s liquor license, asked about video footage showing Larrama being led into the kitchen at Sons of Boston after the stabbing, where he discarded the hat and sweatshirt he was wearing and turned his T-shirt inside out before leaving through a back exit.

“He was telling me that he had gotten in a fight outside,” Kuczynski told the board, describing a conversation he had with Larrama in the kitchen after Larrama returned. “Then a security member from a different restaurant also came in and said that there was a stabbing out front.”

Kuczynski said he went outside and saw multiple police units and paramedics, and that security staffers from other restaurants told him it was alleged that “Omar was the perpetrator,” referring to Larrama.

Kuczynski said he went back inside the bar to look for Larrama, but staff recovered only his clothing from an empty garbage pail, as he had left through a rear basement exit.

The board also heard from Patrick Russell, a security employee at Sons of Boston who testified that he noticed soon before the stabbing that Larrama had left his post.

“I come running out and there was an argument, altercation, there was a disturbance out in front of” a neighboring bar involving Larrama, Russell said, adding that he observed someone breaking up the fight. “I came around and pushed Omar back towards that door to say, ‘get back to work, you meathead.’ And he ran inside.”

Russell said Larrama later told him inside the Sons of Boston kitchen, “‘yada yada yada, I just got into a fight,’ I go, ‘I know, tell [Kuczynski].’”

Regarding the crime scene, Russell said he wasn’t aware when he first encountered it outside that someone had been stabbed.

“All I heard was an argument, pretty much,” Russell said.

Martinez’s family is suing the bar, and during a briefing last week, their lawyer, Thomas Flaws, said it was “shocking” that Larrama had been permitted to reenter.

On Tuesday, Kathleen Joyce, chairperson of the board, also asked the Sons of Boston representatives about Tik Tok video that’s recently surfaced depicting Larrama wearing a Sons of Boston security shirt and standing on Union Street “shadowboxing people walking by.”

Kuczysnki said he only became aware of the video Friday, and a lawyer for the bar, Carolyn Conway, said “we don’t know anybody on our staff” that was aware of it earlier.

“We want to extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Martinez’s family and loved ones,” Conway said. “To a person ... [staff is] heartsick that this happened, and we will always keep in mind that there was a tragic and senseless death connected to this.”

Joyce said the board will take up a vote on the bar’s liquor license Thursday. Police have already seized the bar’s entertainment license.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.