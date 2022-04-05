Charts: See how much the typical rental costs are in your town, according to Census data

Massachusetts renters ― like the state’s owners ― pay some of the highest housing costs in the nation, according to recent Census data.

Rents in Massachusetts are sixth highest among states, according to the data released last month, with the median renter paying $1,336 per month. That’s an increase from $1,006 in 2010. Lexington had the highest rental costs in the state at $2,431, followed by Brookline at $2,305, and Cambridge at $2,293.

The data, which cover a time period of 2016 to 2020, also offer a snapshot of the share of renters vs. owners. In Massachusetts overall, 33 percent of housing units were occupied by renters. Zooming into the city/town level, Chelsea has the highest share of rental housing, with 69 percent of units occupied by people who rent, followed by Lawrence at 66 percent, Somerville at 62 percent, and Cambridge at 58 percent.