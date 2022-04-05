Three arrested in gravestone larceny, vandalism at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Roslindale

The three men were arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in West Roxbury, Matos on Monday and Sealy and Greene-Davis on Tuesday, on charges of malicious destruction of property, larceny over $1,200 and desecration of a place of burial, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.

In a statement, police identified the men as Roxbury residents Tyler S. Greene-Davis, 22, and Tyrese Sealy, 20, as well as Jiovanny Matos, 22, of Dorchester.

Boston police on Monday arrested three men in connection with last week’s vandalism and theft of a gravestone from Oak Lawn Cemetery in Roslindale, officials said.

The court revoked the bail on Matos’ open case and imposed a $50,000 bail, the statement said. The bail on Sealy and Greene-Davis’ pending criminal cases was also revoked for 90 days, and a new bail was imposed of $7,500 for Sealy and $10,000 for Greene-Davis.

According to the statement, the brazen crime at the cemetery took place March 29 around 6:18 p.m.

They allegedly stole the headstone of a teenager who was murdered in 2017, the district attorney said. Another headstone of a teenager murdered in 2015 was stolen previously. Both incidents remain under investigation, the statement said.

“These senseless crimes do nothing but further heartbreak for these young victims’ loved ones and communities. This is not a prank, it is not a game, and it will not be tolerated,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “I commend the police and community members who have been so alert and responsive to this situation. My heart goes out to the families that have been impacted by these crimes, and my office remains available to them as they process the desecration of their loved one’s graves.”

The men were arrested by members of the Boston police Youth Violence Strike Force, commonly known as the gang unit, and State Police troopers, according to the police statement.

Matos will appear in court again on May 10, and Sealy and Greene-Davis will return on April 29.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.