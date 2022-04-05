Male suspect seen looking into children’s bedroom window in Dracut

Dracut police plan to seek charges in Lowell District Court against a male suspect who allegedly was seen looking into the window of a bedroom shared by two little girls early Monday morning, officials said.
About 2:15 a.m., police responded to a report of suspicious person seen hiding in the bushes outside an apartment at 120 Skyline Drive, according to a statement from Dracut police.
A resident there told officers she was walking her dog about 2 a.m. when the pet began barking at an area of bushes, and a male figure soon stepped out of the foliage, the statement said.
Advertisement
Another resident said a barking dog awoke her, and then her 2- and 5-year-old daughters began crying in their bedroom, according to police. The 5-year-old girl told her mother she had seen a man looking into her window. Police searched the area but could not find the suspect.
About 4:30 a.m., police received a call reporting that the suspect had returned and driven away in a vehicle, according to the statement. Police pulled the vehicle over a short distance away and identified the driver as the person who had been seen peering into the girls’ window, officials said.
Dracut police did not release the name of the suspect or the charges being sought against him. Police said the property owner has issued a no-trespass order against the suspect.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.