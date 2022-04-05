Male suspect seen looking into children’s bedroom window in Dracut

Dracut police plan to seek charges in Lowell District Court against a male suspect who allegedly was seen looking into the window of a bedroom shared by two little girls early Monday morning, officials said.

About 2:15 a.m., police responded to a report of suspicious person seen hiding in the bushes outside an apartment at 120 Skyline Drive, according to a statement from Dracut police.

A resident there told officers she was walking her dog about 2 a.m. when the pet began barking at an area of bushes, and a male figure soon stepped out of the foliage, the statement said.